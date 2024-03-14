Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court dismisses former Gwanda Mayor's rape conviction appeal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE High Court sitting in Bulawayo dismissed an appeal by Rido Mpofu, the former Mayor of Gwanda who had been convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on rape charges.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the dismissal was on January 8, 2024.

"This appeal emanated from a case at the Magistrates Court in which the accused person was convicted and sentenced for raping his niece who was 15 years old at the time of the commission of the offence. The State proved that he raped the complainant several times during the period extending from 2019 to 2020," said the NPAZ.

According to the statement, Mpofu would threaten to stop paying school fees for the victim and throw her out of his house if she revealed the matter to anyone.

"The matter came to light when the complainant reported to her grandmother some time in August 2020 leading to the accused person's arrest.

The accused person sought to appeal both the conviction and sentence but his appeal was dismissed," said the NPAZ.

The High Court upheld the sentence from the Magistrates court where he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment of which three years was suspended. He will continue serving 12 years effectively.

Source - The Chronicle

