Man accuses wife of having an affair, torches boyfriend's hut

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 34-year-old man from Inyathi, torched another's hut while he was asleep, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

The man, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Winter Nyathi was arraigned before the Inyathi Magistrates Court in Matebeleland North province, facing malicious damage to property charges.

It is alleged that on February 7, at around 11.30PM, Nyathi intentionally set alight a kitchen hut belonging to Mbuso Sibanda on fire whilst he was asleep in his bedroom.

"The fire destroyed property worth USD1 019. The matter came to light the following morning when the accused person confided in the complainant's neighbour about the incident. The accused person confessed that he burnt down the complainant's but as a way of exacting revenge against the complainant whom he accused of having an affair with his wife," said the NPAZ.

He was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment of which 12 months was suspended. He will serve an effective 24 months.

Source - The Chronicle

