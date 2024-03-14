Headphone thief caught red-handed

News / National

by Staff reporter

WALKING around carrying headphones stolen a day after breaking into a company, landed a man in prison after the victims identified their gadget.In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Godwin Mafunga (26) has been convicted of unlawful entry and will serve eight months imprisonment."On the 23rd of February 2024 at around 2030 hours the accused person and his accomplice Tafadzwa Muzavazi (who was also arrested and convicted) proceeded to Allan and Courage clearing company in Chirundu. They broke into the office and stole an HP laptop, power pack and headphones. The matter came to light the following evening at around 1900 hours when Tafadzwa Fusire (38) the complainant met Tafadzwa Muzavazi holding his headphones in the street."The complainant reported the matter to the police and Muzavazi implicated the accused person leading to his arrest. The accused person was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which 4 months were suspended. He will serve 8 months imprisonment."