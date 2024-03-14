Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JSC calls for nomination of High Court judges

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has called on members of the public to nominate suitable candidates for 10 vacancies on the High Court bench and one for the Administrative Court judge.

The vacancies came about through dismissal or voluntary resignation of judges who had been accused of misconduct.

Judges removed from the JSC by President Mnangagwa following recommendations by tribunals set up to investigate them include former Supreme Court judge, Justice Francis Bere, High Court judges, Justices Erica Ndewere, Edith Mushore and Thompson James Mabhikwa.

Former High Court judges, Justices Martin Makonese and Webster Nicholas Chinamora resigned when President Mnangagwa constituted tribunals to investigate their suitability to hold office.

The vacancy at the Administrative Court arose following the retirement of Justice Herbert Mandeya.

The call for nominations is part of the commission's effort to offer a world-class justice delivery system in the country by replenishing the pool of judicial talent and maintaining an adequate number of judges to handle the workload.

The country currently has 36 High Court judges stationed in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Mutare.

According to a JSC statement, members of the public can nominate qualified lawyers to be shortlisted for public interviews in terms of Section 180 (4)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

People intending to nominate candidates can obtain forms from the office of the JSC secretary in Harare, and offices of provincial magistrates in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Mutare, Gwanda, Hwange, Marondera and Gweru.

Forms can also be downloaded on the JSC website www.jsc.org.zw.

"All completed nomination forms, with the nominee's curriculum vitae, proof of professional qualifications, medical report and certificate of registration as a legal practitioner attached, must be submitted to the office of the secretary, Judicial Service Commission, JSC House, No. 161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, corner Josiah Chinamano Avenue and Seventh Street, Harare or the office of any provincial magistrate in charge of a province as specified above by no later than close of business on 2 April 2024," read the statement.

In terms of Section 179 of the Constitution, a person qualified for appointment as a judge of the High Court must be at least 40 years old.

The person must have been a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch or English, and English is an officially recognised language or have been qualified to practise as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe or in a country in which Roman-Dutch law or English and English is an officially recognised language for at least seven years and is still so qualified, and is a Zimbabwean citizen.

After meeting those basic requirements, the prospective judge then has to show they are a proper person to hold office as a judge of the High Court, which is where their personal attributes, their standing in society and the legal profession, legal experience and background and other factors not spelled out in the Constitution come into reckoning.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe businesses note low activity

60 mins ago | 53 Views

Basics disappear from Zimbabwe shop shelves

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Cyber City project threatens Mt Hampden graves

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe misses SDG timelines

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises churches for Independence Day celebrations

1 hr ago | 43 Views

ZBC, ex-workers fight over apartments

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe army school expels Gr 6 pupil over uncut hair

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Man robbed US$1 000 at ATM

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Man kills father for insulting him

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe cricket 'Golden Girls' to get US$80 000 bonus

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zim govt flags UBH theft of drugs, malpractices

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Headphone thief caught red-handed

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Man accuses wife of having an affair, torches boyfriend's hut

1 hr ago | 53 Views

High Court dismisses former Gwanda Mayor's rape conviction appeal

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Potraz clears air on Starlink

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Parents can pay examination fees in Zimdollar'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa salutes Lady Chevrons

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ANC, Zanu-PF and other former liberation movements converge

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Benson Matinyarare ordered to pull down defamatory material from X

1 hr ago | 31 Views

‘Lazy’ son bashes father to death

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Homeless Dembare return to BF for 'home' fixture

15 hrs ago | 703 Views

The Chemist Siziba and Oasis bar story

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mnangagwa awards Chemist Siziba liberation war hero status

16 hrs ago | 874 Views

UK tightens home care workers' visa regime

16 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Thabo Mbeki lied about causes of load-shedding

16 hrs ago | 554 Views

Goblins terrorise Insiza family, livestock

16 hrs ago | 722 Views

Passion Java reported for assault following clashes at local hotel

16 hrs ago | 1283 Views

'ZRP a role model in the SADC region'

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chief Dakamela announces second edition of Appreciation Awards

16 hrs ago | 1331 Views

DNA tests confirm Temba Mliswa has a son with Susan Mutami

17 hrs ago | 545 Views

CCA-ZOU partnership deal to transform communities

24 hrs ago | 453 Views

BREAKING: Kuvimba Mining House protesters arrested

24 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Lady Chevrons humbles South Africa

14 Mar 2024 at 06:43hrs | 549 Views

Corrupt female cops arrested

14 Mar 2024 at 06:18hrs | 1574 Views

Mliswa's daughter granted bail

13 Mar 2024 at 19:50hrs | 1223 Views

Mr. President, are you satisfied with how you're treating Zimbabweans?

13 Mar 2024 at 19:43hrs | 1439 Views

'Mnangagwa is corrupt because he is still in liberation war mode.' True still shaming him will not end kleptocracy

13 Mar 2024 at 19:39hrs | 1141 Views

Phatisani, Chikuse received cars from Chivayo

13 Mar 2024 at 19:29hrs | 1613 Views

SA man found guilty of murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers

13 Mar 2024 at 19:19hrs | 1289 Views

Killer Zivhu readmitted back to Zanu-PF

13 Mar 2024 at 18:14hrs | 2500 Views

Pravin Gordhan's sale of SAA for ZAR51 collapses

13 Mar 2024 at 16:51hrs | 1327 Views

Khama Billiat, Prophet Magaya visit Mnangagwa

13 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 2149 Views

Mnangagwa a good farmer but then...

13 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1607 Views

Potholes develop at Egodini terminus

13 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 930 Views

Targeted sanctions were inevitable

13 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 265 Views

Supreme Court tosses out ex-St John's College paedophile coach's appeal

13 Mar 2024 at 16:03hrs | 548 Views

Man sets self-ablaze after wife allegedly cheats with landlord

13 Mar 2024 at 15:55hrs | 1295 Views

Conductor assaults passenger over bus fare

13 Mar 2024 at 15:05hrs | 443 Views

Three pupils run over and killed as Toyota Fortuner veers off the road

13 Mar 2024 at 15:04hrs | 921 Views