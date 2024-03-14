Man robbed US$1 000 at ATM

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO men teamed up to rob a man who had just withdrawn US$1 000 from an automated teller machine (ATM).In a statement on X,the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: "The Court heard that on 1 February 2024, Isaac Makonye (22) and Charles Gumbo (22) connived to rob the complainant who had just withdrawn money from an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Chiredzi."Makonye slapped the complainant in the face once and also hit him once on the forehead with a stone."Gumbo attacked the complainant from behind pinning him down to the ground.""The first accused person searched the complainant and took USD1 000 from his pocket. They fled to a nearby bush, leaving the complainant who had suffered a fractured hand and a bruised face, lying down helplessly", said the NPAZA report was made and investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons and nothing was recovered."Trial continues on 20 March 2024", said the NPAZ.