Man robbed US$1 000 at ATM

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
TWO men teamed up to rob a man who had just withdrawn US$1 000 from an automated teller machine (ATM).

In a statement on X,the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: "The Court heard that on 1 February 2024, Isaac Makonye (22) and Charles Gumbo (22) connived to rob the complainant who had just withdrawn money from an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Chiredzi."

Makonye slapped the complainant in the face once and also hit him once on the forehead with a stone.

"Gumbo attacked the complainant from behind pinning him down to the ground."

"The first accused person searched the complainant and took USD1 000 from his pocket. They fled to a nearby bush, leaving the complainant who had suffered a fractured hand and a bruised face, lying down helplessly", said the NPAZ

A report was made and investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons and nothing was recovered.

"Trial continues on 20 March 2024", said the NPAZ.

Source - The Chronicle

