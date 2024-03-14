Zanu-PF mobilises churches for Independence Day celebrations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has roped in churches for the 44th Independence Day main celebrations scheduled for Buhera, Manicaland province, next month with the clergy meeting at Murambinda growth point to pray and mobilise support for the day.Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri will be the guest of honour.Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza yesterday confirmed the national prayer day for the Independence Day celebrations."It's a pleasure that his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given us an opportunity to host the Independence Day main celebrations which we will be hosted in Buhera District next month," Mukodza said."We are going to have a national prayer day in Murambinda on Saturday."We have invited several churches especially those from Manicaland and other areas to come and pray for the Day and we will use the church structures to mobilise their members to come in their numbers."Several legislators and various stakeholders including the Zanu-PF leadership have been invited to take part at the national prayer day.Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister of State, Misheck Mugadza, yesterday told NewsDay they are geared for national prayer service."We will be praying for our Independence and we are expecting most of our churches in Manicaland province to attend in their numbers," Mugadza said."We are also expecting churches outside of Manicaland to also come in their numbers to come and pray for the successful hosting of the Independence celebrations."Last year, Zanu-PF rallied churches to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election bid.Today, the Zanu-PF provincial leadership will host a provincial coordination committee meeting in preparation for the Independence Day celebrations.The Independence Day torch will pass through the Butcher area in Rusape where scores of Zimbabweans were tortured and killed during the liberation struggle, proceeding to Dzapasi Assembly Point and finally Murambinda B Secondary School, the venue of the celebrations.