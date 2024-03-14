'Sanctions on Zanu PF govt leaders are useless'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Outspoken Ex Zipra cadre Max Mkandla has warned the United States of America that itrs imposition of targeted sanctions on the Zimbabwean leaders is useless as those leaders lose nothing and feel no pain about it.The USA recently removed sanctions on some of the Zanu PF government leaders and extended them on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ten others."The sanctions as mentioned by Americans have no effect on the targeted leaders as the same people enjoy their rights to associate with anyone they want and feels no effect from the sanctions," he said.He said imposing sanctions on these leaders is a waste of time as they lose nothing and feel nothing about it."America has no right to intervene into the internal affairs of Zimbabwe. We were colonised by Britain, why America is concerned about Zimbabwe. American must shut up and must not be complainant. It must only tip the United Nations on the the happenings," he said."We must not allow this because if we allow that they will seek to have military camp here like they are having in Botswana and other African countries. We know the capabilities of America and chances we know them, those people are dangerous."Mkandla said America must not make a lot of noise more than us the owners of the country.