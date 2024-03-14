Latest News Editor's Choice


Ignatius Chombo readmitted back to Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Notable figures who have bounced back are former Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo, Killer Zivhu, Robert Nyemudzo, and Petronella Kagonye, among others.

Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development in an interview on Wednesday.

"His Excellency President Mnangagwa is a pardoning leader. He doesn't hold grudges against anybody no matter how much you tormented him or challenged him," he said.

Dr Mpofu said President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu-PF First Secretary, is on record as saying the party is bigger than any individual, but can accommodate everyone.

"I can confirm that Chombo, Kagonye, Nyemudzo, Zivhu, and many others have been readmitted into the party. That's the party's position."

Dr Mpofu said he had already notified the members about their readmission.

"I have written to all of them to inform them about this position, that they are now members of the party. They are free to participate in party programmes. Of course, there are some processes they have to follow after their readmission," he said.

In an interview, Zivhu hailed President Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for admitting him back into the revolutionary party.

He also commended Masvingo's provincial leadership for supporting him when he was expelled from the party.

"I am now back home and I am going to continue working for the revolutionary party," said Zivhu.

On her part, Kagonye commended the party leadership for re-admitting her.

"I will play my part and ensure the party will remain intact. I will work with the party structures as I used to do," said the former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Nyemudzo commended President Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for considering his application for re-admission.

"I also want to thank everyone who prayed for me during the trying times. I will continue to work tirelessly and complete some of the projects that I was undertaking before my expulsion from the party.

"I will be getting guidance from the provincial party leadership to revive my political career," said Nyemudzo.

Chombo confirmed that he was back in the revolutionary party.

Source - The Chroncile

