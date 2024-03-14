CCC activists' case haunts Reza

News / National

by Staff reporter

PROMINENT prosecutor Michael Reza is in the eye of a storm after a whistle-blower approached the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) accusing him of forgery in the case involving CCC activists Joanna Mamombe and Ceciliah Chimbiri (HC 6207/2244).The complaint was copied to The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), the Registrar of the High Court, the Commissioner General of Police, and the Prosecutor-General.The whistle-blower claims that Reza, in cahoots with a colleague named Tafadzwa Chigaba, forged the signature of prosecutor George Manokore on an affidavit critical to the State's case.The affidavit, allegedly filed on October 28, 2020, was created without Manokore's knowledge or presence."I am reliably informed that on the 28th of October 2020, Reza conspired with a man who works in his office, one Tafadzwa Chigaba, and crookedly forged prosecutor George Manokore's signature," read part of the message."Their duplicitous and mendacious act allowed the two to mask their deceitful handiwork, giving a false impression that it was indeed George Manokore who had signed the affidavit."The source added that Manokore deliberately absented himself from work on the day in question to avoid signing the affidavit."The truth of the matter is that Manokore left his place of work in the afternoon of the 27th of October 2020 to sidestep and evade having to sign that affidavit," the source stated.The anonymous complainant alleges that Reza is aware of the forgery and is attempting to cover it up. The source claims Reza conceded defeat during a recent hearing to avoid being charged with obstruction of justice."In a bid to avoid being arrested for obstruction of justice Reza proceeded to concede during the hearing of the matter resulting in the review application being granted to the detriment of the State," the source alleges.The complainant urged authorities to investigate the allegations and called for a handwriting expert to examine the signature on the affidavit.Contacted for comment, Reza said he was not at liberty to talk on the issue."I am not talking about it, call me later," he said.