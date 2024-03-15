Man stabs friend over sex worker

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The love of women has landed a Gweru man in trouble after he stabbed his friend with a knife accusing him of snatching his commercial sex worker.

The matter came to light at Gweru magistrates courts where Lovedale Tshuma appeared before Magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Tshuma was sentenced to two years in jail, six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour while the remaining18 months were commuted to 630 hours of community service at skombingo primary in Lower Gweru.Prosecutors told the court that on December 25 last year Tshuma had a misunderstanding with his friend Risk Zariro over a sex worker at a local bar.Tshuma pulled a knife and stabbed Zariro all over the body.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Tshuma.