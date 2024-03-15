Tout (18) assaults passenger over $2

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A violent Gweru tout is counting his losses after he assaulted a passenger over $2 before being dragged to court.

Silas Sanangura (18) was slapped with a US$100 fine by Gweru magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Mangoti said failure to pay the fine would earn Sanangura 30 days in prison.The court heard that on March 1 the tout had a misunderstanding with a female passenger who was coming from Shurugwi and was about to disembark at Cathedral bus stop Gweru.She demanded her $2 change and the tout ignored her.She insisted on getting her change and the tout became violent, he grabbed her by the collar and pushed her off the moving vehicle.She sustained bruses on her body and filed a police report.