CIOs demand sex, bashes woman

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three Central Intelligence Organisation operations were arrested in Bindura after they demanded sex from a Bindura woman before kidnapping her and bashing her severely.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts recently where Jeffrey Makonza (29) Aynos Charumbira (32) and Takudzwa Mwale (30) appeared before magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.The court heard that on March 9 the trio met Caroline Panashe Nyemba(25) who was walking home from a local night club in the hours of the day and proposed love to her but she dinied.The trio had previously kidnapped Nyemba's boyfriend and took him to their offices.Nyemba was also taken to their offices where they bashed her while she was naked and left her for dead.Tony Muromba was also severely attacked and was left hospitalized.Carson Kundiona represented the state and the matter continues on March 25.