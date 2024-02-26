Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lungisani 'Twominutes' Ncube invests US$350 000 in developing Gwanda North

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 hrs ago | Views
Nestled amidst the enchanting vistas of Gwanda District in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe, Lungisani Twominutes Ncube emerges as a luminary figure, embodying the essence of community stewardship and generosity. With unwavering commitment, Ncube has harnessed his success as a mining mogul to catalyze transformative change in the Gwanda North Constituency, leaving an indelible imprint of progress and hope.

In a testament to his devotion to communal upliftment, Ncube has allocated substantial resources towards an array of Social Corporate Responsibility initiatives. His philanthropic portfolio boasts investments that exceed mere monetary value, breathing life into the aspirations of countless individuals within the region.

From the inception of borehole drilling initiatives to the establishment of irrigation systems, Ncube's contributions have been nothing short of monumental. The provision of essential infrastructure, including irrigation pumps, JoJo tanks equipped with 40mm pipes, and earth-moving machinery for dam construction, underscores his unwavering dedication to bolstering agricultural resilience. To date, Ncube's investments in the Makwe area alone have surpassed $35,000, underscoring his steadfast commitment to community development.

Moreover, Ncube's philanthropic footprint extends far beyond infrastructure enhancement, encompassing initiatives aimed at fostering economic empowerment and self-sustainability. Through the donation of 18 hammer mills valued at $27,000, he has empowered local communities to engage in income-generating activities, thereby fortifying the socio-economic fabric of the region.

Notably, Ncube's benevolent endeavors have transcended geographical boundaries, reaching villages spanning from Sibula to Mudisprute. By channeling resources towards initiatives such as school revitalization projects, provision of medical equipment for clinics, and facilitation of training programs in agricultural management, Ncube has sown the seeds of progress and prosperity across the Gwanda North Constituency.

In reflecting on his philanthropic journey, Ncube humbly acknowledges the integral role played by the community in shaping his success. Driven by a profound sense of gratitude, he remains resolute in his commitment to reciprocating the support he has received. With humility and unwavering resolve, Ncube embodies the epitome of community-centric leadership, inspiring admiration and reverence among all who have been touched by his altruism.

As Lungisani Twominutes Ncube aptly articulates, "I am committed to the development of my community and will continue to undertake projects that will improve the lives of the people in the Gwanda North Constituency. I firmly believe that by investing in the well-being of the community, we can cultivate a future defined by sustainable prosperity and collective flourishing."

In Lungisani Ncube, Gwanda North has found not only a benefactor but a visionary leader whose legacy will endure as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

Source - Byo24News

