Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

by George Tshuma
21 hrs ago | Views
A fierce clash is on the horizon in Nelson Chamisa’s  Blue Movement, pitting Jameson Timba and Amos Chibaya, as the fight for the control of the yet to be launched party erupts.

This time, Timba and Chibaya are at odds over critical aspects of the envisaged party's organizational structure, in particular with regards as to the criteria to be used in the selection of cluster leaders.

This comes in the backdrop of Chibaya alongside Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Gift Ostalos Siziba, having confided in their respected trusted lieutenants of their ambitions to deputise Chamisa.

Chibaya feels he is the best man for the job.

A source close to the goings-on who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity  said, while Timba was for the democratic route in the selection of cluster leaders, Chibaya favours a system of appointment, wherein leaders are handpicked rather than elected.

"Timba and Chibaya are embroiled in a heated dispute regarding the selection of cluster leaders and other key positions within Chamisa's prospective party,” said the source.

He added: "Timba insists on transparency and inclusivity in the leadership selection process, believing that democracy should be upheld at every level of the new party structure," the source revealed.

"Chibaya's stance leans towards a more centralized approach, where individuals close to Chamisa would be favoured for key positions, thus consolidating control within the inner circle."

The discord among Chamisa's close associates has drawn criticism from political commentator, Terrence Chipwanya, who highlighted the irony of internal strife emerging before Chamisa's political trajectory is clearly delineated.

"It's concerning to witness infighting among Chamisa's lieutenants over positions, especially when Chamisa has yet to articulate his next steps in his political journey. This internal conflict risks undermining the credibility and cohesion of Chamisa's nascent political movement," Chipwanya remarked.

Chipwanya further cautioned that the ongoing disputes could impede the progress of Chamisa's envisioned party, potentially leading to its still-birth.

"A movement vying to position itself as the next political alternative in the country cannot afford to be marred by internal squabbles. Unity and clarity of purpose are essential for any political entity seeking to gain traction and legitimacy among the electorate," he asserted.

As speculation mounts and tensions simmer within Chamisa's camp, the future trajectory of Zimbabwean opposition politics remains uncertain. The resolution of internal discord and the articulation of a cohesive vision will undoubtedly shape the prospects of Chamisa's new political endeavour in the days to come.





Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 410 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 896 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 534 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 45 Views