MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

by George Tshuma

In a startling revelation, it has been uncovered that the Gukurahundi issue has transformed into a lucrative industry for certain opposition activists, particularly within the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP).A source close to the matter has disclosed that factions within the MRP, led separately by Chilumbo Mudenda and Mqondisi Moyo, are allegedly receiving substantial financial support from various entities, including certain NGOs, the US Embassy and diasporans, to keep the Gukurahundi narrative alive."The two MRP factions led by Mudenda and Moyo are receiving thousands of dollars from various sources purportedly to support victims of the Gukurahundi disturbances. However, it appears that much of this money is finding its way into the pockets of these leaders and other MRP officials rather than reaching the intended beneficiaries,” said the source.The source further revealed that both Mudenda and Moyo have become conflict-preneurs and that the ongoing feud between the two factions is primarily centred around the monetary benefits related to their Gukurahundi ranti-government activities."Both factions are vying for a larger share of the donor funds allocated for Gukurahundi-related activities. It's essentially a competition to secure more financial resources," the source emphasised.When pressed about which faction was receiving more donor funds, the source admitted uncertainty but asserted, "regardless of the specifics, it's evident that the Gukurahundi issue has become a profitable venture for select members of the MRP."Political commentator Edith Mushore said that these revelations cast a troubling shadow over the genuine efforts to address the legacy of Gukurahundi and provide meaningful support to its victims."Instead of serving its intended purpose, the exploitation of this sensitive issue for personal gain further exacerbates the suffering of those affected by the disturbances."The MRP, as a political entity ostensibly advocating for the rights and interests of the Mthwakazi people, must be held accountable for its handling of donor funds and its commitment to addressing perceived historical injustices. The exploitation of tragedies for personal enrichment undermines the credibility and integrity of the entire opposition movement and detracts from genuine efforts to seek justice and reconciliation," said Mushore.As calls for transparency and accountability grow louder, it is imperative that all parties involved in addressing the Gukurahundi issues uphold the principles of honesty, integrity, and genuine compassion for the victims.Only through sincere and responsible action can meaningful progress be made towards healing the wounds of the past and building a more just and inclusive future for all Zimbabweans.