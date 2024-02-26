Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
THE death toll from Saturday's road accident in Beitbridge has risen to 11 from nine after two passengers died in hospital.

The accident happened when a City Bus coach travelling to Harare from South Africa veered into the opposite lane after hitting a donkey, resulting in a head-on collision with a Blue Circle bus.

Seven passengers died on the spot with two more dying on arrival at Beitbridge District Hospital.

The Government and bus operators have pledged to assist families of the victims with medical and funeral expenses.

Matebeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, confirmed the death of two other passengers during a visit to some of the survivors admitted to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) yesterday. She said the Government was processing relevant documents for the repatriation of a South African national who died in the same accident.

During the visit, Dr Ndlovu also met operators of the buses that were involved in the deadly crash.

"I am happy to see that the bus operators are actively involved in ensuring that the survivors of the accident are taken care of. I was recently in Beitbridge to assess and visit other survivors of the accident and they need our prayers and support for them to recover," she said.

"The Government has pledged to assist the survivors and families of those who perished in the accident. The bus operators have also said they too will provide financial support for medical bills and funeral expenses."

She said the Government was satisfied with the manner in which medical staff are attending to survivors of the accident.

"The medical staff are efficient and I am happy with the manner in which they are treating our survivors. They have informed me of requirements they need to proceed with surgeries on those that require surgery. I have told them to work closely with the bus operators who are already footing the bill and are also complementing the Government's efforts to assist," said Dr Ndlovu.

Blue Circle operations manager, Mr Nicholas Gowo, said the accident was tragic and they will meet all costs of the families that lost their loved ones as well as medical bills of the survivors.

"We too lost our drivers and it is really a sad scenario.

"We are working closely with the Government to ensure that all the people that were affected by the accident are catered for," he said.

Mr Sam Matanda, operations manager for City Bus, also committed to assisting. "We will assist in every way possible. It is sad that we lost lives in the accident and we mourn with the families," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 410 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 898 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 534 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 45 Views