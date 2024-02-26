Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has reportedly hijacked the recruitment of government workers as it ostensibly intensifies its third term campaign bid for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, NewsDay has established.

The ruling party, through its government workers affiliates such as the Teachers for ED [Economic Development] and Nurses for ED, has set up centres in provinces where government job seekers who are Zanu-PF members are being shortlisted for recruitment.

NewsDay is reliably informed that Zanu-PF officials take the lists to the Public Service Commission (PSC), where government officials are reportedly "pressured" to prioritise the shortlisted members for employment or for training.

Zanu-PF district and provincial party chairpersons, party legislators and affiliate leaders are overseeing the recruitment process and are demanding proof of the jobseekers' links to Zanu-PF such as party membership cards or their participation during party events.

In Chikomba District, for instance, Zanu-PF Chikomba West legislator and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) minister Tatenda Mavetera is spearheading the recruitment process, according to a communiqué sent to party members seen by NewsDay.

The notice reads: "Chikomba West Constituency Teachers for Economic Development Update: All teachers who completed their course not employed go and register to MP's [member of Parliament] office next to N Richards Chivhu.

"MP [Tatenda] Mavetera is a true leader who leads by example. That's finalisation of second phase. Ngatifonerei vanhu vane madetails ari pazasi (Let's contact the people with details below). #Famba Zanu-PF Famba #Famba Mavetera Famba (Forward Zanu-PF, Forward Mavetera)."

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Mavetera were in vain as she was not answering her phone.

PSC secretary, Tsitsi Choruma, professed ignorance on the matter.

"I have never seen the Zanu-PF recommendation letters," she said.

"Show me the evidence. I want evidence that they are doing that."

Zanu-PF director of information, Farai Marapira said the recruitment programme was not originating from the party.

Marapira, however, said the ruling party was in support of employment of job seekers.

"As the economy is starting to recover and expanding, more jobs are opening up and we want these jobs to be taken up by Zimbabweans, so  we conscientise  the nation on the jobs that are coming up so that people fill up these spaces," Marapira said.

"The affiliates, in their autonomy have the right to behave as they do, but this is not a Zanu-PF programme and Zanu-PF does not look for jobs for people, but if it is the wish of the affiliates to do so, I believe it is within their mandate because I believe they are independent juristic independent institutions. But we encourage Zimbabweans to take up the new jobs as our economy is expanding."

Zanu-PF activists have been known to hijack other national programmes such as food aid distribution, while a number of party activists have also been arrested for stealing presidential agricultural inputs in the process of hijacking government initiatives.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 899 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 534 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 46 Views