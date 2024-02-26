Players division rocks Dembare

News / National

by Staff reporter

According to a report by New Zimbabwe.com, Dynamos camp is facing internal discord among its players.An insider revealed that this division stems from perceived favoritism in the treatment of players, particularly concerning the payment of sign-on fees. Some players have received their fees while others are still waiting, leading to tensions within the team.The team's performance on the field has also been affected, with DYNAMOS yet to secure a victory in any of their three competitive games this year. Their recent results include a 2-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge in February, a 2-1 defeat to rivals Highlanders in the league opener, and a 2-2 draw against Hwange.Financial difficulties are exacerbating the situation for the Glamour Boys, as they currently lack an official sponsor since the expiration of their deal with Sakunda in December. Efforts to secure new sponsorship have been unsuccessful, with potential sponsors echoing the concerns raised by Sakunda. Additionally, the club is facing challenges in acquiring new kits for the 2024 season following the termination of their agreement with Looks last year.To address the kit shortage, DYNAMOS is resorting to using last season's uniforms and is reportedly in the process of adding numbers and names to these jerseys. This move comes amidst ongoing efforts to stabilize the club's financial and administrative situation.