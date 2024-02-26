WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former opposition figure Nelson Chamisa found himself surrounded by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters on Sunday in Masvingo town, where he made an unexpected stop at the local retail giant, OK.Chamisa, who has yet to disclose his future plans following his departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, made a purchase of confectioneries before engaging in greetings and waving to the crowd before departing.His visit caused quite a stir, with supporters clamoring for selfies and trying to catch a glimpse of him, resulting in a delay of over two minutes to enter the shop and almost the same amount of time to complete his purchase.The atmosphere was electric, with chants of "Chamisa, Chamisa, Chamisa" echoing in the surrounding area.