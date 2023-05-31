Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
A LOCAL company, Denallare Technologies Pvt Ltd, unsuccessfully filed for an application for condonation at the Supreme Court, challenging the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) and Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) for "corrupt double procurement" of costly smart meters and flouting tender rules.

The company is the second after the United Kingdom-based Electricity Management Service (EMS) to approach the Supreme Court seeking an order to investigate the flouting of tender rules after Zesa Holdings - the ZETDC holding company - and Praz appointed another company Inhemeter to supply the smart meters which the challengers said are costly to the power utility.

Denallare Technologies, in its application for condonation to appeal to the Supreme Court, cited Praz and Zesa as the first and second respondent respectively.

The company was seeking a condonation and extension of time to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Denallare Technologies is a Zimbabwean registered company and is a vendor for the design, configuration and commissioning of pre-payment metering technology (PMT) used in the buying and selling of electricity tokens in 13 southern African countries.

According to court documents, Denallare Technologies won a public tender to configure and install PMT software used by Zesa and the two concluded a contract under which the software was commissioned in April 2013 and upgraded in April 2022.

The contract was set to expire on May 31, 2023.

The court heard that in October 2021 Praz, as a procuring entity, floated tender number ZETDC/INTER/07/2021 for the delivery and supply of new PMT software to replace Denallare's P3 software.

Praz did so for three reasons that the 2013 system only had a life span of 18 months left, that Denallare's software was outdated and too restrictive in that it did not cater for the use of multi-currencies and that it had become too expensive to operate and maintain the system.

However, Denallare did not participate in the tender, but its director who deposed the affidavit, Nick Bakari, represented one of the losing bidders, Electricity Management Services Ltd (EMS), in the tender process.

The tender was won by and awarded to Inhemeter Co Ltd and aggrieved by the loss, EMS filed two applications, case numbers HC 2389/22 and HC 2404/22, in the High Court challenging the awarding of the tender to the winner.

Denallare Technologies, represented by Bakari, also sought to stop the award of the tender to the winner in court case number HC 8954/22, the adverse result of which birthed the present application.

In a further bid to stop the consummation of the contract between Zesa and Inhemeter, Denallare also filed an urgent chamber application in case number HC 2937/23, which it subsequently withdrew.

On March 18, 2022, Denallare, acting as an agent of EMS, requested Praz to investigate the conduct of Zesa in initiating the tender in question.

The court heard that Praz then commenced the investigation by writing to Zesa, but abandoned the investigation after receiving Zesa's response and concluded that going to tender was both a policy and technical decision best left to the procuring entity.

Irked by Praz's conduct, Denallare filed case number HC 8954/22, in the court a quo as a whistleblower for a mandamus [a judicial writ issued as a command to an inferior court or ordering a person to perform a public or statutory duty] to compel Praz to investigate Zesa for what it purported to be a corrupt double procurement.

Denallare also sought for the stay of any resultant acts emanating from the tendering process, pending the investigation, and costs of suit.

Denallare said it was motivated by a civic duty to prevent Zesa from engaging in corruption.

It alleged that the purported corruption arose from the flouting of a costly new PMT tender in the face of Denallare's own extant and proficient system.

However, at hearing, respondents challenged that Denallare lacks locus standi to institute the mandamus proceedings saying, during the tender proceedings, it acted as an agent of EMS.

The respondents also argued that Denallare did not have a cause of action to seek a mandamus and that it had not exhausted the domestic remedies prescribed in the Act before advertising to the Administrative Justice Act (AJA) [Chapter 10:28].

They also argued that the tender had been concluded and implemented, the relief sought was incompetent and the matter was moot.

The lower court, however, found that Denallare lacked the legal standing to challenge the tender proceedings under the Act, the AJA and the 2013 Constitution as it was not a bidder.

But Denallare contended that an investigation could be held even in the face of concluded and effected tender proceedings, saying this was on the basis that one of the remedies contemplated would be the cancellation of any contract concluded from tainted tender proceedings.

Justice Lilian Kudya, however, dismissed the application saying the sole prospective ground of appeal is incomplete in that it would not inform the court and the respondents how the court a quo erred in arriving at that finding.

"The ground of appeal is therefore vague and embarrassing. I also agree ... that the relief sought will be incompetent as, in the event that the prospective appeal succeeds, the court a quo would be obliged to determine the other preliminary points that were raised by the respondents before it can consider the merits," ruled Justice Kudya.

"In view of the above findings, it is not necessary for me to determine whether the application is moot or to delve into the merits of the matter. In the circumstances, it is ordered that the matter be and is hereby struck off the roll and the applicant shall pay the respondents' costs on the ordinary scale."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 535 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 46 Views