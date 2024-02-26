Judea ZCC leader dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Judea Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Dr (Emeritus) Ofiri Mawewe has died. He was 77.Dr Ofiro died last Saturday at a Masvingo medical facility after battling diabetes for some time. ZCC chairman Mr Munyaradzi Pise yesterday confirmed the death of Dr Mawewe."On Saturday 16 March 2024 the whole province of Masvingo woke up to the sad news of the departure of a humble servant of God, Dr Ofiro Mawewe, who died in Masvingo after a failed battle with diabetes," he said.Mr Pise described Dr Ofiro as a humble man, who was dedicated to the work of God. He was the second bishop of the African Indigenous Church formerly known as Shirichena, before adopting the name Judea Zion Christian Church founded in 1923 by his father, Rev Saul Maguta Mawewe.He took over leadership of the church in 1979 after the death of his father and has been leading the church since then.Mr Pise said the church leader played a pivotal role during the liberation struggle."The role of the indigenous churches during the Zimbabwean liberation struggle cannot be overemphasised," he said.He is expected to be buried on March 30.Dr Ofiro is survived by his only wife, Mrs Iylet Mawewe, six children, 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.