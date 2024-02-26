Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judea ZCC leader dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Judea Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Dr (Emeritus) Ofiri Mawewe has died. He was 77.

Dr Ofiro died last Saturday at a Masvingo medical facility after battling diabetes for some time. ZCC chairman Mr Munyaradzi Pise yesterday confirmed the death of Dr Mawewe.

"On Saturday 16 March 2024 the whole province of Masvingo woke up to the sad news of the departure of a humble servant of God, Dr Ofiro Mawewe, who died in Masvingo after a failed battle with diabetes," he said.

Mr Pise described Dr Ofiro as a humble man, who was dedicated to the work of God. He was the second bishop of the African Indigenous Church formerly known as Shirichena, before adopting the name Judea Zion Christian Church founded in 1923 by his father, Rev Saul Maguta Mawewe.

He took over leadership of the church in 1979 after the death of his father and has been leading the church since then.

Mr Pise said the church leader played a pivotal role during the liberation struggle.

"The role of the indigenous churches during the Zimbabwean liberation struggle cannot be overemphasised," he said.

He is expected to be buried on March 30.

Dr Ofiro is survived by his only wife, Mrs Iylet Mawewe, six children, 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 498 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

13 hrs ago | 224 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 171 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 886 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 781 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 439 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 139 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 269 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 530 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 76 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 43 Views