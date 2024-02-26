Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructural Development wants tighter enforcement of traffic laws to reduce carnage on the roads following several fatal accidents in recent days.

Motorists, road users and other traffic safety actors, should collaborate with law enforcement officers to reduce road fatalities.

On Friday, five people were killed when a truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Aqua at the 191km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The next day, at the 267 km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, nine people died and 39 others were injured when a bus hit a donkey leading to a head-on collision with another bus. Two more have died since.

In a statement, the ministry said: "We urge the nation to formulate rational decisions in making travel choices and prioritise the use of safer vehicles with the right state of mind. Rational behaviours and attitudes are ingredients of a safer road traffic management regime where all actors play their part in traffic safety.

"We continue to urge all stakeholders to ensure compliance with the legal framework."

The Ministry said the Government was committed to the formulation of robust legal, policy, and administrative mechanisms to improve the country's road safety regime and performance.

"The Government, through my ministry, shall continue to monitor the situation and render appropriate assistance to the bereaved families and survivors of accidents, " said the Ministry.

"We call upon the whole nation to commiserate with the affected families at a time when we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Our thoughts are with the victims of the crashes, the bereaved families, the injured, and the survivors who witnessed the gruesome, traumatic accidents."

Source - The Herald

