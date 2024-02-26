Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Michael Reza as the new Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson while former Deputy Minister Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome is now the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson.

The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, in a statement yesterday and they are with immediate effect.

Mr Reza and Ms Majome were appointed in line with the dictates of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The former takes over from Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo who was last year appointed Prosecutor-General.

"His Excellency the President has, in terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 254 of the Constitution, appointed Mr Michael Reza as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission with immediate effect.

"Mr Michael Reza holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Midlands State University.

"He has also undergone training in the handling of money laundering and asset forfeiture in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi under the sponsorship of the United Nations Organ on Drugs and Crime.

"Mr Reza possesses vast experience in criminal investigations and prosecution and has handled corruption cases at the highest level. He has prosecuted serious crimes in the country's courts for over a decade," said Dr Rushwaya.

Ms Majome, the former Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, takes over from Dr Elasto Mugwadi.

"In terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, has appointed Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission with immediate effect.

"Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome holds a Bachelor of Laws, Post Graduate Diploma in Women's Law, a Master of Laws in Constitutional Law, Development Law, Human Rights Law and Administrative Law. Ms Majome has wide experience in public administration as former Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, and as Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs among other key policy level positions."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 244 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

13 hrs ago | 224 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 889 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 442 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 141 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 530 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 76 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 43 Views