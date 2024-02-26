Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
China stands ready to support Zimbabwe for the total removal of Western sanctions, the defence of its sovereignty and the pursuit of strategic security interests, visiting Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s senior official and Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Jiang Xinzhi, said yesterday.

Jiang, who is leading a delegation of Chinese officials, met President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday where they held a closed door meeting.

The visit is a consolidation of the cordial relations between Zimbabwe and China, which were upgraded in 2018 when President Mnangagwa went to China on a State visit.

Both countries have categorically stated that they are close friends who will always stand by each other.

Yesterday, Jiang also engaged Zanu-PF Chairman, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and some Politburo members at the party's national headquarters in Harare.

He spoke about the importance of strategic cooperation between Zimbabwe and China.

Jiang said the historic win by Zanu-PF in last year's harmonised general elections should cement the consensus of the countries' leaders, Presidents Mnangagwa and Xi Jinping.

"Zanu-PF had a historic win in last August's elections. Zimbabwe and China now need to follow up on the consensus of our two leaders because China and Zimbabwe are good friends," said Jiang.

"We stand with Zimbabwe in calls for the comprehensive removal of sanctions, defence of its sovereignty and the pursuit of security interests.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980, we stand ready for cooperation with Zimbabwe in mining, agriculture and infrastructure development. We are committed to friendship between China and Zimbabwe, and the considerable contributions towards party-to-party exchanges."

Muchinguri-Kashiri praised Jiang for his timely visit as Zanu-PF is celebrating last year's resounding electoral victory and the impending 44th Independence anniversary celebrations.

She said the significant improvements in trade and economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and China were necessitated by the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and China's unflinching support to Zimbabwe.

"Your unflinching support in defending our independence and national sovereignty during very turbulent times is appreciated.

"More importantly, the interactions we are having offer the opportunity to exchange notes on pertinent issues that develop our fraternal two parties," said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She also thanked China for the immense contribution and supreme sacrifices it made during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

In addition, Muchinguri-Kashiri praised the Chinese for trusting Zimbabweans in fighting against colonialism to take the country back from former colonisers.

The meeting was attended by Politburo members; National Political Commissar Mike Bimha, July Moyo, Elfas Mashava, Kenneth Musanhi, Supa Mandiwanzira, Charles Tawengwa, Tendi Mkusha and Advocate Fortune Chasi.

Jiang was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding, Mr Li Mingxiang, Mr Zhang Yangsheng and other officials.

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference is the current meeting of the top political advisory body of China and is a central part of the CCP's united front system.

The Second Republic is pursuing the engagement and re-engagement drive, aimed at deepening relations with all-weather friends and mending relations with those countries that had turned their backs on Harare since 2000 when it embarked on the Land Reform Programme.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

14 hrs ago | 225 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 535 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 46 Views