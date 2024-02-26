Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gwanda mining areas have emerged as hotspots for sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) as well as silicosis, a lung infection caused by the inhaling of dust.This emerged during a joint health outreach programme by the Health and Child Care ministry and its partners such as the Medecins Sans Frontières.The outreach was targeted at small-scale artisanal miners in response to concerns over their limited access to healthcare services.MSF project medical principal Munyaradzi Sidakwa said primary diseases affecting small-scale miners include STIs, HIV, turbercolosis and silicosis."Most of the time, you may find one person with all three diseases," Sidakwa said."But it's something that we can fight and we have been trying to respond and making sure that we offer healthcare services." Gwanda is rich in gold deposits and attracts artisanal miners from across the country.Sidakwa, however, said limited access to health care services was a challenge.