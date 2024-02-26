Violent crime rocks Gwanda

News / National

by Staff reporter

VIOLENT crime that includes robbery, kidnapping and rape is haunting villagers residing at resettlement areas of Gwanda in Matabeleland South.A villager, Jeremiah Zitha from ward 2 in Nyandeni said some places have become no-go areas especially for vulnerable groups such as school children and women."My niece was robbed by an unknown assailant at knife point on Wednesday while coming from a meeting from school in the afternoon," Zitha said."Another boy was kidnapped while coming from school with his schoolmates."He was rescued by some alert villagers."Zanu-PF Nyandeni district chairperson Bongani Mlilo also confirmed the high crime rate and called on police to set up base stations."Because the crime rate is now going out of hand," Mlilo said."We need satellite police bases as the criminals are taking advantage of the poor police presence here."Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni said the law enforcement agency had not received any complaints from the villagers.