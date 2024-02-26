Man forges licence certificates

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 48-YEAR-OLD man from North End in Bulawayo has appeared in court for forging Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) driver's licence certificates.Melani Moyo was not asked to plead when he appeared on Friday before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube, who remanded him to March 29 on US$200 bail. The complainant in the matter is the State.The court heard that on December 14, 2022, Moyo forged VID documents by creating 11 certificates of competence for drivers.It is the State's case that in the last two months, Moyo forged a further eight documents.On March 12, detectives from CID Hillside received information that Moyo was in the business of issuing aspiring driver with fake certificates of competence.A search was carried out at Moyo's residence, leading to the recovery of forged certificates of competence with serial numbers and names of people.