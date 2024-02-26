Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BUHERA North MP Philip Guyo (Zanu-PF) has raised hunger concerns in the district owing to the El Niño-induced drought.

Buhera district is one of the most affected districts in Manicaland province, Guyo said.

He made the remarks at Murambinda growth point on Saturday during his address at a national prayer day in preparation for the 44th Independence Day celebrations to be hosted in the district next month

"I want to thank the churches for praying for the Independence Day celebrations and we should continue to do so, but I want to say that Buhera district is the second most affected district in terms of hunger and we are pleading with you to help," he added.

Zanu-PF Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza echoed similar sentiments.

"We want to let you know our national chairperson (Oppah Muchinguri) that we have hunger concerns in Manicaland province. Please go and brief our President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the matter," he added.

Muchinguri was the guest of honour.

An estimated 2,7 million people, including urbanites, are believed to be food insecure during the 2023/24 lean period, but unverified figure is set to rapidly shoot up as effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon on the 2024 harvest start being felt around April when farmers start declaring their returns from the field.

Last week, opposition Nkayi South legislator Jabulani Hadebe called on the government to declare the 2023/24 farming season a complete write-off to pave way for international support to feed hungry masses.

Government has said the country is food sufficient, but indications on the ground prove otherwise with reports indicating that villagers are now forced to skip meals as food reserves deplete.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 536 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 46 Views