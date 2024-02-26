Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has maintained that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) remain a security threat requiring tough legislation to oversee their operations and whip them into line.

Social Welfare minister July Moyo lashed out at the NGOs while presenting a paper at the Zimbabwe National Defence University last week.

In his paper titled Legitimacy and Accountability of International NGO (INGO)/NGO: Implications for National Security, Moyo accused the civic groups of trying to effect regime change.

Pointing out that issues of national security should always take precedence over any activities by the NGOs, Moyo said: "When it comes to INGO/NGO operating in the realm of national security, issues of legitimacy and accountability become more critical.

"These organisations often work in sensitive and complex environments where their actions can have significant implications for national security.

"Therefore, it is essential for them to uphold standards of legitimacy and accountability to ensure that they remain credible actors in this domain observing the objectives of their registration."

This comes when the revised Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, which seeks to regulate NGOs, has been brought to Parliament for debate.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year withheld his assent on the proposed law after it was passed by both Houses, arguing that it needed more fine-tuning.

Moyo accused NGOs of attempting to push for regime change in the country.

"In recent years, a number of NGOs have been trying to promote regime change in Zimbabwe under the guise of promoting democracy, good governance and human rights. Zimbabwe prides in its diligent and robust security systems that have busted and exposed rogue NGOs," he said.

Moyo said NGOs are registered to compliment the government's education, health, social protection, agriculture and environment programmes.

"INGOs must have memorandums of understanding with relevant line ministries and must be approved by Cabinet before operation in the country," he said.

"NGOs are approved by the Private Voluntary Organisation Board after satisfying conditions laid down in the Act. The board has 23 members, of which 16 are from civil society organisations and the remainder from government."

Moyo further stated that forcing the INGOs and NGOs to be accountable was essential to foster trust among donors, beneficiaries and other stakeholders, including the government.

"In national security, accountability is about ensuring that agencies and officials are held responsible for their actions in safeguarding the country against various threats," he added.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) spokesperson Marvelous Kumalo, however, said Moyo was offside.

Kumalo argued that NGOs have done stellar work in their mandates, including when the country has been hit by natural disasters.

"For a whole Cabinet minister to deliver such a misleading statement that NGOs have pursued a regime change agenda and played a destructive role is very unfortunate," he said.

"The term NGO is very clear that the government has nothing to do with them in terms of ownership and operations of NGOs.

"It is only in Zimbabwe and a few other undemocratic jurisdictions where we would have a government concerned with the operations of NGOs, where the government would want NGOs to submit reports and their budgets to them."

Kumalo said the CiCZ remains worried about moves by State actors to push for the amendment of the PVOs Act.

"The current environment where the government is pushing for the PVO Amendment Bill, we became worried about the intentions of the government. Government wants to silence NGOs that are viewed as critical."

Last year, the United Nations called on Mnangagwa not to consent to the PVOs Bill, saying this would severely restrict civic space and the right to freedom of association in the southern African nation.

Should Mnangagwa sign the PVOs Amendment Bill into law, government would be equipped with wide powers to interfere in the operations of civil society organisations.

Human rights defenders, some politicians and many civic groups have warned of looming attacks on democracy advocates if the PVOs Bill becomes law.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man forges licence certificates

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

13 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

13 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

14 hrs ago | 412 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Shadowy COZWVA: Purveyor of fake news threatening national stability

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean man got top job using fake SA permit

21 hrs ago | 785 Views

Players division rocks Dembare

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zanu-PF 'hijacks' govt recruitment

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwean man wins US$1m loan court challenge

21 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe crime rate surges

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe teachers call for job action over salaries

21 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa to open Pupu National Monument

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man arrested for labelling Mnangagwa a 'Scud'

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

21 hrs ago | 443 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 11

21 hrs ago | 142 Views

MRP activists under fire for turning Gukurahundi into a money making scheme

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

Job Sikhala - Morgan Komichi unite to revive Tsvangirai legacy

21 hrs ago | 536 Views

ZANU PF is the black sheep of liberation movements

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Safeguard introduces exciting mobile phone-operated wireless alarm

21 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chaos as Jameson Timba; Chibaya fight over Chamisa's Blue Movement

21 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mukuru distributes millions in aid to vulnerable Africans

21 hrs ago | 46 Views