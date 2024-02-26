Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe expressed his anticipation for the upcoming Four Nations Cup tournament, set to commence on Thursday in Malawi.The 28-year-old, representing Turkish Super League outfit Tumosan Konyaspor, shared his enthusiasm after the team's inaugural training session in Lilongwe on Tuesday."It's a great feeling to don the national team colors again, and I eagerly await this tournament," Hadebe remarked. "We boast a talented squad, comprising both seasoned players and newcomers receiving their maiden national team call-ups, which adds to the excitement."The Four Nations Cup will witness Zimbabwe vying against Kenya, Zambia, and hosts Malawi. The Zimbabwean team is under the guidance of FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza as interim head coach, supported by Ngezi Platinum Stars' Takesure Chiragwi.Tuesday's training session saw the absence of numerous foreign players, who arrived in Malawi later in the day. Notable additions to the camp on Tuesday included Martial Munetsi and Tinokadewere, who ply their trade in the French League 1, Divine Lunga from Mamelodi Sundowns, Jordan Zemura representing Italy's Serie A side Udinese, and a quartet from England comprising Brendon Galloway, Tawanda Maswanhise, Macauley Bonne, and Shane Maroodza.