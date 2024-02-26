Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fungayi Jessie Majome, the former Harare West MDC-T MP, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), effective immediately.The announcement was made by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who stated, "In terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President has appointed Ms. Fungayi Jessie Majome as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission with immediate effect."Majome holds a Bachelor of Laws, Post Graduate Diploma in Women's Law, and a Master of Laws in Constitutional Law, Development Law, Human Rights Law, and Administrative Law. She brings with her extensive experience in Public Administration, having served as a former deputy minister in the Women's Affairs, Gender, and Community Development ministry, as well as deputy minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, among other key policy-level positions.Majome takes over from Elasto Hilarious Mugwadi.