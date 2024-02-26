Latest News Editor's Choice


Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The head of Zimbabwe’s electoral observer mission to the 2024 Russian presidential election Priscilla Chigumba says the Russo poll was held in "a peaceful and conducive environment" as well as run in an "efficient professional manner".

Chigumba, who is Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chair, endorsed the elections without any reservations.

President Vladimir Putin cruised to a landslide victory with 87% of the vote in weekend elections.

The win landed Putin into a fifth term as president after seeing off three other candidates.

Putin said his victory showed people still have overwhelming confidence in him and want his rule to continue.

He said Russia's democracy was more transparent than many in the West.

Source - online

