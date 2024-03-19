APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The National Executive of the African Parliamentary Press Network (APPN) Zimbabwe Caucus has spearheaded the setting up of the Secretariat and Provincial Heads. This follows the meetings held by the National Executive as part of the 2024 Plan of Action.The Provincial Heads will represent 10 provinces of the country and will be working directly with the National Executive of APPN Zimbabwe.The Secretariat will be headed by Phathisani Moyo, The Executive Director who will be working with other two (2) officers in order to advance the administrative goals of APPN Zimbabwe Caucus. The Secretariat will be working with the office of the Secretary General.Names of Provincial HeadsClayton Masekesa - ManicalandJerold SASA - Mashonaland EastSimbarashe Sithole - Mashonaland CentralSophia Mapuranga - HarareFarai Chikore - Mashonaland WestLeonard Ncube - Matebeland NorthMichael Magoronga - MidlandsTupeyo Muleya - Matebeland SouthNaledi Dube - MasvingoEnos Denhere - Bulawayo