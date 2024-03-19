Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A Blue Circle cross-border bus collided with a City bus 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge on Saturday, killing seven people on the spot and four others on admission to hospital.

One of the bus companies whose vehicle was involved in a horror crash that claimed 11 lives at weekend is yet to submit its passenger insurance certificate amid fears that it is operating without the document, NewsDay has learnt.

A Blue Circle cross-border bus collided with a City bus 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge on Saturday, killing seven people on the spot and four others on admission to hospital.

Acting commanding officer for Beitbridge police Superintendent Philisani Ndebele said so far they had only received an insurance certificate for the City bus.

"Information at hand indicates that management at Blue Circle have not produced insurance, City Bus have," Ndebele said.

Efforts to get a comment from Blue Circle director Roy Gonyora were fruitless as he was not responding to questions sent to him via Whatsapp.

Passenger insurance cover is a statutory requirement for all public passenger -carrying vehicles, and should be submitted to police and other law enforcement agencies shortly after an accident.

Beitbridge lawyer Patrick Tererai of Tererai Legal Practice said in the absence of an insurance cover, a bus operator will be compelled by the courts to compensate for damage to property, injuries and loss of lives.

A recent survey by the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe revealed that most bus operators are capitalizing on authorities' laxity in enforcing the law.

Source - newsday

Must Read

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

27 mins ago | 15 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

35 mins ago | 11 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

41 mins ago | 21 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

42 mins ago | 14 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

46 mins ago | 11 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

7 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

14 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

15 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

15 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

15 hrs ago | 371 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

15 hrs ago | 699 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

15 hrs ago | 289 Views

Man forges licence certificates

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

15 hrs ago | 262 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

15 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

15 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

15 hrs ago | 462 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

15 hrs ago | 341 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

19 Mar 2024 at 20:34hrs | 302 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

19 Mar 2024 at 20:32hrs | 257 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

19 Mar 2024 at 20:31hrs | 1922 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

19 Mar 2024 at 20:26hrs | 1993 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

19 Mar 2024 at 20:17hrs | 616 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

19 Mar 2024 at 20:16hrs | 273 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

19 Mar 2024 at 19:56hrs | 720 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

19 Mar 2024 at 19:55hrs | 545 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

19 Mar 2024 at 19:54hrs | 247 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

19 Mar 2024 at 17:35hrs | 206 Views