Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The leader of a religious sect in Zimbabwe was denied bail on Tuesday after being arrested last week for suspected child abuse when police found 251 minors working on his farm and 16 graves.

Ishmael Chokurongerwa, 56, described by police as a "self-styled prophet" appeared in court in the town of Norton near the capital Harare on Tuesday along with seven of his church members who also face charges. They were not asked to plead.

Denying them bail, Norton magistrate Christine Nyandoro argued that Chokurongerwa could use his influence to interfere with witnesses and that there would be a public outcry if he was released.

The suspects have been charged with violating the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children's Act, after police found 251 school-age children doing manual labour at their farm, as well as 16 unregistered graves.

All eight will remain in custody until April 4, when the next hearing is scheduled, said the magistrate.

Chokurongerwa, also known as Madzibaba Ishmael, was identified by police as a leader in the Johane Masowe or "white garment" church, whose followers have previously been accused of abuse of women and children in Zimbabwe.

Around a dozen members of the church, dressed in white, attended the hearing on Tuesday but declined to speak to journalists. Chokurongerwa, who wore a towel over his head to cover his face, also did not speak.

The suspects' lawyer, Purity Chikangaise, said she would appeal the bail ruling at the High Court.

"We are going to appeal the decision by the court. Facts must be tested on trial," she said.

Source - Reuters

Must Read

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

14 mins ago | 6 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

6 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

7 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

14 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

15 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

15 hrs ago | 693 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

15 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man forges licence certificates

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Gwanda mines now STI hotspots

15 hrs ago | 262 Views

China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa appoints his top prosecutor as new ZACC boss

15 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa's niece arrested

15 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwe to tighten traffic laws

15 hrs ago | 461 Views

Judea ZCC leader dies

15 hrs ago | 341 Views

When the Rains Forget Their Path: Climate Change Through Zimbabwean Eyes

19 Mar 2024 at 20:34hrs | 302 Views

Breaking the losing streak: The Revolution Starts With Us

19 Mar 2024 at 20:32hrs | 257 Views

Sikhala launches operation Vhuserere-Imvuselelo

19 Mar 2024 at 20:31hrs | 1912 Views

Mnangagwa appointment stirs controversy

19 Mar 2024 at 20:26hrs | 1993 Views

Bedbugs menace hits Kwekwe

19 Mar 2024 at 20:17hrs | 616 Views

Kaindu defends Muduhwa and Mbeba

19 Mar 2024 at 20:16hrs | 272 Views

ZPC engaging Chivayo to resume controversial Gwanda Solar Project

19 Mar 2024 at 19:56hrs | 719 Views

Chamisa pays tribute to Petronella Mukwende

19 Mar 2024 at 19:55hrs | 545 Views

Why US sanctions on Zimbabwe 'have not worked'

19 Mar 2024 at 19:54hrs | 245 Views

Zesa smart meter tender challenge dismissed

19 Mar 2024 at 17:35hrs | 206 Views

WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters

19 Mar 2024 at 17:33hrs | 1081 Views

Shock as Rutendo Matinyarare labels the High Court a Kangaroo Court

19 Mar 2024 at 14:57hrs | 1708 Views