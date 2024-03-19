Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and Wicknell Chivayo's Intratek Zimbabwe are now set to resume the long aborted 100MW Gwanda Solar Project which derailed when the controversial businessman failed to deliver set targets when US$5 million was disbursed to his firm.ZPC acting managing director Norbet Matarutse told the parliamentary portfolio committee on mines and energy on Tuesday that talks were now underway for restoration of works on the controversial project.Intratek Zimbabwe was awarded the US$200 million tender in 2015.US$5 million was subsequently paid by ZPC to the company for pre-commencement works such as site clearance and feasibility studies.Following delays, ZPC terminated the contract after reporting the company and Chivayo to the police for fraud.Chivayo and Intratrek were subsequently acquitted of fraud when the courts ruled that the contract was still valid.The court also issued a decree compelling ZPC to perform its contractual obligations."The Supreme court made a judgement that we need to go back to the contract that we signed with Intratek in 2015 which is what we are doing. We seek to make sure that we abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court," Matarutse told committee members.Tungamirai Chinhengo, a lawyer for ZPC told the same committee that the US$5 million paid to Intratek was for the commencement works but legislators were of the view that state funds were wasted on land clearance."The parties are currently engaging each other with a view to resuming works at the Gwanda Solar Project."However, I want to clarify a position which has been misinterpreted about the US$22 million damages."The issue of damages has never been ordered by any court in respect of this. The High Court and Supreme Court never ordered anything in respect of damages to Intratek," he said.He said ZPC and Intratek were also in discussions to review the contract price."Global solar pricing has reduced quite significantly due to technological improvements so the parties are in discussion in terms of contract price and modus operandi in the interest of time that has lapsed since 2015," he told MPs.