Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

Mukumbura-based Apostolic sect man "Madzibaba" allegedly bashed his neighbour to death with his worshipping stick over a land dispute.Richard Mufudza (43) died two days after the attack by Madzibaba Odias Chareka (35).Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tony Nyandoro confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Nyakatondo village, Mukumbura where Chareka assaulted Mupfudza with a worshipping stick and he subsequently died at Karanda hospital," Nyandoro said.Allegations are that on March 13 Mufudza came from a local bar and went to Chareka's house.Upon his arrival, he started shouting at Chareka and he became angry before picking his worshipping which he used to assault the now deceased.Mufudza's health started to deteriorate and he was taken to Mount Darwin where he was transferred to Karanda and subsequently died.The police warned people to desist from taking the law into their own hands by assaulting each other."Members of the public should desist from taking the law into their own hands. We urge the public to always respect the sanctity of human lives. People should seek assistance from the relevant offices whenever they have misunderstandings such as domestic and land disputes."