Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

In the wake of cholera scourge and Infrastructural decay amongst some parts of Zimbabwe's capital city, residents from Harare South have witnessed massive enrollments of infrastructure face-lift being spearheaded by local legislator, Trymore Kanopula in unison with other constituency stakeholders.Speaking during the commissioning for one of the six boreholes drilled around the constituency and road rehabilitation familiarisation tour this Wednesday, Kanopula shared his desire to transform livelihoods around the constituency and improve mobility."This development programme has come in the wake of poor road networking in the constituency which expose some residents to less mobility and communication breakdown," Kanopula said."This has led to lost goodwill amongst commuting residents who had to walk long distance to board commuter omnibuses and other forms of transportation. Some found it impossible to move their merchandise from points of loading and offloading, hence with improved road networking, this will enable them to easily engage in their businesses as there is increased mobility," Kanopula added.Meanwhile, Kanopula has expressed his commitment to fight cholera through ensuring that the constituency avails more boreholes which will supply clean and safe water for drinking as both corrective and preventive measure.