Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE official commissioning of the Pupu Battle National Monument by President Mnangagwa today will be a huge milestone in correcting distorted historical narratives and amplifying the brave Zimbabwean anti-colonial resistance that inspired the liberation struggle, which culminated in independence in 1980.

The reconstruction of the Pupu monument is part of the wider national project spearheaded by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa to preserve the country's rich historical heritage, fostering unity amid diversity, and promoting inclusiveness through honouring the country's icons.

The 1893 Pupu battle is one of the most inspirational events whose account had been distorted by the colonial narrative, which projected whites as victors against the indigenous people.

It was at the Battle of Pupu that the brave Ndebele warriors under the command of revered General Mtshane Khumalo killed Major Allan Wilson and his 33 men who were on a futile mission to capture King Lobengula.

But for more than a century, the only monument at Pupu glorified the conquered whites while being silent on the victorious Ndebele warriors.

The Second Republic is now changing the narrative as it is documenting African heroes, which has seen President Mnangagwa according national hero status to Gen Mtshane for his mighty valour.

The Government has since reconstructed the Pupu Monument to honour the Ndebele warriors who fought and ensured that their commander-in-chief, King Lobengula, was never captured.

President Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo late afternoon yesterday ahead of today's grand event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of people including senior Government officials, traditional leaders, and citizens.

The President was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport after 4pm by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial chairman Jabulani Sibanda, Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni, and service chiefs.

Source - The Herald

