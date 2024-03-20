Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The surviving member of South African gqom band, Big Nuz, Mzi "Danger" Mtshomela, is gearing up to reconnect with the group's devoted fan base in Zimbabwe.

He will be making an appearance at Scooter Joint in rural Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province next Friday.

The event, titled "A Date with Big Nuz," will mark his first solo performance in the country, on behalf of the group.

Joining Danger on stage will be DJ KayMusiq and Shayo Nu Era, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

To add a local touch to the event, Zhezhingtonz, Basotho, and a range of talented DJs will be on hand to provide an exciting blend of music that will bring the month to a memorable close.

Big Nuz from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, founded in 2002, has a rich history in Zimbabwe, having toured the country extensively and producing hit songs such as Umlilo, Owethu, Happy Song and Ngeke, which enjoyed significant airplay on local radio stations.

Since the unfortunate passing of his fellow band members and close friends, Mampintsha and R. Mashesha, Danger has taken it upon himself to carry forward their legacy.

In line with this, he recently released visuals for Ukhetha Bani, a track from the band's new project titled Last Man Standing. The song features DJ Tira, a perennial collaborator and the boss of Afrotainment, along with uBiza Wethu.

Danger shared his excitement at returning to Zimbabwe after a long absence.

"I'm excited to come to Zimbabwe after a long time and I can't wait to perform and reunite with our fans that side. We last performed as the original group before I lost my brothers. EZase Afro will be out in full force," he said.

Danger said fans of Big Nuz and enthusiasts of gqom and house music should expect an electrifying evening filled with nostalgia and the infectious beats that made the band a sensation.

"A Date with Big Nuz" promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating Big Nuz' legacy and our enduring connection with Zimbabwean music lovers."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

6 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

7 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

7 hrs ago | 2355 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

7 hrs ago | 745 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

7 hrs ago | 1457 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

18 hrs ago | 1149 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

18 hrs ago | 545 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

18 hrs ago | 767 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

18 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

18 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

19 hrs ago | 274 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

21 hrs ago | 3117 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

22 hrs ago | 693 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 4744 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 1906 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 796 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 456 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 303 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 440 Views

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

20 Mar 2024 at 14:12hrs | 457 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

20 Mar 2024 at 12:29hrs | 96 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

20 Mar 2024 at 12:22hrs | 505 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

20 Mar 2024 at 07:50hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

20 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 1609 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

20 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 639 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 713 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 559 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

20 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 320 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 655 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 310 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 457 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 869 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 312 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 321 Views

Man forges licence certificates

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 427 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 303 Views