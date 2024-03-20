Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

News / National

by Staff reporter

The surviving member of South African gqom band, Big Nuz, Mzi "Danger" Mtshomela, is gearing up to reconnect with the group's devoted fan base in Zimbabwe.He will be making an appearance at Scooter Joint in rural Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province next Friday.The event, titled "A Date with Big Nuz," will mark his first solo performance in the country, on behalf of the group.Joining Danger on stage will be DJ KayMusiq and Shayo Nu Era, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.To add a local touch to the event, Zhezhingtonz, Basotho, and a range of talented DJs will be on hand to provide an exciting blend of music that will bring the month to a memorable close.Big Nuz from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, founded in 2002, has a rich history in Zimbabwe, having toured the country extensively and producing hit songs such as Umlilo, Owethu, Happy Song and Ngeke, which enjoyed significant airplay on local radio stations.Since the unfortunate passing of his fellow band members and close friends, Mampintsha and R. Mashesha, Danger has taken it upon himself to carry forward their legacy.In line with this, he recently released visuals for Ukhetha Bani, a track from the band's new project titled Last Man Standing. The song features DJ Tira, a perennial collaborator and the boss of Afrotainment, along with uBiza Wethu.Danger shared his excitement at returning to Zimbabwe after a long absence."I'm excited to come to Zimbabwe after a long time and I can't wait to perform and reunite with our fans that side. We last performed as the original group before I lost my brothers. EZase Afro will be out in full force," he said.Danger said fans of Big Nuz and enthusiasts of gqom and house music should expect an electrifying evening filled with nostalgia and the infectious beats that made the band a sensation."A Date with Big Nuz" promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating Big Nuz' legacy and our enduring connection with Zimbabwean music lovers."