Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
PLATINUM giant Zimplats says the current cost-cutting initiatives aim to lessen the effect of budget cuts on its growth strategy, which includes a US$1,8 billion expansion programme.

The company on Tuesday initiated a voluntary layoff exercise for all employees to keep the company afloat in the low-price metal market.

Platinum group metals (PGM) metal prices have declined significantly and, in some cases, by more than 50%, threatening financial viability and sustainability of business operations for most PGM producers.

Under its US$1,8 billion capital expenditure investment, Zimplats' strategy involves setting up integrated projects, including the development of new mines, expansion of the smelter, construction of an additional concentrator, base metal refinery, sulphuric acid plant and the setting up of a 110 megawatt solar power plant.

In a statement yesterday, the company's head of corporate affairs Busi Chindove said they were implementing stringent cost preservation to protect the business from the enormous pressure on profitability and cash flow on operations.

"In response to the sharp decline in PGM pricing, Zimplats is implementing stringent cost preservation to: Protect the business from the enormous pressure on profitability and cash flow on our operations; safeguard the business; and to preserve, as much as possible, the jobs of more than 8 000 people employed by the company (both permanent and contract)," she said.

"Our team has sought to ensure that Zimplats retains production capacity and the integrity of our infrastructure, and that we remain socially and environmentally responsible and compliant.

"We also seek to minimise the impact of spending cuts on our growth strategy, which includes a US$1,8 billion expansion programme. The programme comprises several projects at various stages of execution."

Targeted interventions include operational efficiency improvements, operating cost rationalisation, capital prioritisation and labour cost optimisation.

Immediate focus is cost reduction, improved productivity and safe, consistent, and sustainable volumes.

"Our success through previous cycles, notably in 2008 and 2014, is testament to the flexibility and resilience of our people. We must leverage the hard work and investment that has taken place in the recent past to secure a better future for the Company and all its stakeholders," she noted.

"We recognise that securing the business to sustain jobs is critical. Our employees are the foundation of our business-the hands through which value is created. Persistently low PGM pricing requires organisational restructuring to ensure business sustainability."

Chindove said cost interventions must align to prevailing metal prices and deliver the company's strategic objectives.

Regrettably, she noted, labour optimisation initiatives must be implemented urgently to secure the business and the bulk of jobs in the company.

"To this end, the latest offer for voluntary retrenchment is part of that response. We will ensure that the processes will be advanced with due care and sensitivity," she said.

Chindove was positive that the long-term fundamentals of the PGM sector remain strong as the  company pledged commitment to contributing to a sustainable future and competitiveness of the industry.

"Through our past and ongoing investments in growth and beneficiation, and in improving the lives of our mine-host communities, we have demonstrated our ability and dedication to responsibly doing the right thing for the long-term," she added.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

7 hrs ago | 2509 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

8 hrs ago | 1515 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 796 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

19 hrs ago | 1162 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

19 hrs ago | 550 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

19 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

19 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

21 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

22 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

23 hrs ago | 699 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 4795 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 1912 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 803 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 461 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 448 Views

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

20 Mar 2024 at 14:12hrs | 457 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

20 Mar 2024 at 12:29hrs | 96 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

20 Mar 2024 at 12:22hrs | 510 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

20 Mar 2024 at 07:50hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

20 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 1610 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

20 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 640 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 716 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 559 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

20 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 320 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 656 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 312 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 460 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 871 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 314 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 321 Views

Man forges licence certificates

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 429 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 304 Views