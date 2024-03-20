Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
HARARE City Council (HCC) officials are allegedly sitting on ZWL$2,6 billion dollars dispatched last year by the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) for road works, amid concerns of high levels of corruption in the local authority.

This emerged when a local company, Furbank Trading, which was contracted to supply traffic lights, wrote on March 19 to the director of works seeking a variation of the contract over non-payment of goods supplied on January 12.

"We were awarded the above quoted purchase order number, the value was ZW$1 346 926 000 ... from January 12 to date we have sought two justifiable variations necessitated by the loss of value of the local currency, the latest variation was totally avoidable as we supplied the traffic signal heads, but you have not processed payment," the letter reads in part.

Insiders at HCC have accused chief roads engineer, Gerald Mutume, a permanent South African resident of sleeping on the job.

"He has been taking his time to sign papers and while he does that money dispatched by Zinara loses value because of inflationary pressures," a source said.

"He did the same last year, withholding money meant to buy aggregates and only gave a go ahead after value had been eroded and we bought half of what we should have bought had he acted swiftly."

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said he had been briefed on the matter when contacted for comment.

"We received a couple of billions from Zinara and because it's in local currency the expectation is that our officials act quickly by making payment. I have asked the treasury and they tell me that they can't pay our suppliers until they get the green light from the user who is the roads engineer and director of works," Mafume said.

Mutume, however, blamed Mafume for the logjam.

"How do I get involved in processing of payments? Go and ask the treasurer and the mayor, they are the ones who are involved at that level, not me," he said.

There has been a tug of war between HCC and Zinara over disbursement of funds with Mafume accusing the latter of not playing ball.

Zinara chief executive, Nkosi Ncube said they have always had problems with local authorities over the utilisation of disbursed funds.

"We did disburse a substantial amount of money to Harare City Council last year and we encourage councils to use the money they are given wisely and responsibly. We can't dispatch money so that it sits in the accounts of local authorities," he said.

Government released the funds as part of its efforts to rehabilitate the country's major roads that are in a sorry state.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

7 hrs ago | 2509 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

8 hrs ago | 1516 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 796 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

19 hrs ago | 1162 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

19 hrs ago | 550 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

19 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

19 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

21 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

22 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

23 hrs ago | 699 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 4796 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 1912 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 803 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 461 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 448 Views

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

20 Mar 2024 at 14:12hrs | 457 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

20 Mar 2024 at 12:29hrs | 96 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

20 Mar 2024 at 12:22hrs | 510 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

20 Mar 2024 at 07:50hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

20 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 1610 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

20 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 640 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 716 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 559 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

20 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 320 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 656 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 312 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 460 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 871 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 314 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 321 Views

Man forges licence certificates

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 429 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 304 Views