Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga - a politically ambitious retired commander of the defence forces - has formally tightened his grip on the military as new Air Force of Zimbabwe boss Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede took over from outgoing Air Marshal Elson Moyo who retired recently.

Nzvede is Chiwenga's close ally, just like Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe.

Nzvede and Sanyatwe were in Chiwenga's wedding committee in December last year.

Political insiders in Zimbabwe's corridors of power said Chiwenga's wedding to military intelligence officer Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi (47), 20 years his junior, was a major political affair.

 The wedding had a serious hidden political dimension that may shape Zimbabwe's future in months ahead, particularly on the thirdterm debate.

 As reported by The NewsHawks last December, Mnangagwa's third-term plan is facing serious hurdles due to military and constitutional hurdles. Insiders say the wedding was a political statement and an endorsement of Chiwenga's power ambitions and strategic manoeuvres.

From the army, Sanyatwe — who was supposed to be the best man at the wedding — represented the military, while the Air Force was represented by retired Air Marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda, now ambassador to Egypt, and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services by Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu.

 The Military Intelligence Directorate, where Chiwenga's wife works, was represented by its commander Major-General Thomas Moyo. Shumbayawonda was retired by Mnangagwa in 2019, together with other military commanders, including Sanyatwe and Major-Generals Martin Chedondo and Douglas Nyikayaramba.

Together with deputy Senate president retired Lieutenant-General Mike Nyambuya and Sanyatwe, Shumbayawonda was part of Chiwenga's bridal team.

But it was the best man — retired Lieutenant-General Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah — who took pride of place among Chiwenga's groomsmen. Ndaitwah (71) is a Namibian diplomat and former military commander.

Ndaitwah is critical in terms of Chiwenga's regional power matrix and manoeuvres. He is married to Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's deputy Prime Minister and minister of International Relations and Cooperation, who is also the current Swapo vice-president.

In March 2023, the late Namibian President Hage Geingob named Nandi-Ndaitwah as the Swapo presidential candidate in the November 2024 general election.

 She will almost certainly become the new President of Namibia in November, barring a political earthquake in that country, a major boost to Chiwenga's political prospects. Chiwenga and his allies are making a big comeback.

Sanyatwe, former Presidential Guard commander, was removed with other commanders in 2019, but made a dramatic comeback last year, signalling a major power shift within Zanu-PF and the state.

This means Chiwenga now has a firmer grip again on the army after his allies were removed following the November 2017 coup which brought President Emmerson Mnangagwa — Commander-in-Chief — to power. Chiwenga is locked in a fierce power struggle and delicate political brinkamanship with Mnangagwa.

 The situation was triggered by Mnangagwa's apparent betrayal of Chiwenga and coup allies who wanted him to serve one term and allow his deputy to take over. But Mnangagwa sought and got two terms controversially.

Not only that, Mnangagwa now wants a third term, bringing the political standoff to the brink. This has set off alarms within the Chiwenga camp, prompting a move to block Mnangagwa's now open third-term pursuit.

In a bid to block Mnangagwa's third-term move, Chiwenga is putting his ducks in a row in the army using critical structures and processes to get his allies into influential positions to launch a major political assault for power at the opportune moment.

The strategic manoeuvring and positioning of political and military allies signifies a new succession battle in Zanu-PF, which is gradually intensifying. Mnangagwa came to power through a coup at the height of the late former president Robert Mugabe's cut-throat succession battle.

While Chiwenga is tightening his grip on the army to regain political clout and position himself for power, Mnangagwa still has control of the situation through Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who is expected to leave the army anytime soon.

Mnangagwa tried to appoint Sibanda a member of the Zanu-PF decision-making politburo last year at the Zanu-PF annual conference in Gweru, but his political move was deemed unconstitutional and unlawful, forcing him to retreat.

The reason Mnangagwa wants Sibanda in the politburo is to reconfigure power, change political dynamics and manage his succession — preferably with him succeeding himself through a third term.

The President's allies are still in charge in the second layer of the ZNA command element, although there was an attempt to remove them recently through an internal corruption investigation.

The NewsHawks broke the story recently, but was pressured by some military elements to abandon it. The army, deeply involved in politics, has greatly influenced Zimbabwean political and military history at critical historical junctures — from the Mgagao Declaration in 1975 to the November 2017 coup.

The historiography of the liberation struggle and its impact is marked by the army and its political as well as its politicised role in the making of the new Zimbabwe.

 The military involvement and intervention in politics has left an indelible footprint on Zimbabwe's contemporary history.

 If Sibanda goes and Chiwenga gets his own ally to become ZDF commander — preferably for him retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje — he will now be in full control of the military and shoo-in to become the next President after Mnangagwa.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

6 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

7 hrs ago | 956 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

7 hrs ago | 1454 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

18 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

18 hrs ago | 545 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

18 hrs ago | 767 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

18 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

18 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

18 hrs ago | 274 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

21 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

22 hrs ago | 693 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 4737 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 1906 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 796 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 456 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 303 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 440 Views

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

20 Mar 2024 at 14:12hrs | 456 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

20 Mar 2024 at 12:29hrs | 96 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

20 Mar 2024 at 12:22hrs | 504 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

20 Mar 2024 at 07:50hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

20 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 1609 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

20 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 639 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 713 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 559 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

20 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 320 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 655 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 310 Views

Bulawayo to decommission 2 more dams as Gwayi-Shangani stalls

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 456 Views

Matebeleland chiefs visit King Lobengula's relative

20 Mar 2024 at 06:33hrs | 869 Views

Storm over public toilets commercialisation

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 312 Views

Ferret members in R22k extortion storm

20 Mar 2024 at 06:32hrs | 321 Views

Man forges licence certificates

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 427 Views

Violent crime rocks Gwanda

20 Mar 2024 at 06:31hrs | 303 Views