Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

by Nkululeko Nkomo
5 hrs ago

Khanondo Safaris and Tours, a premier tour operating company nestled in the bustling adventure hub of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, is making waves in the tourism industry with its diverse array of thrilling adventure activities and luxurious accommodations. The company prides itself on providing guests with an unforgettable African experience, blending exciting excursions with cultural immersion and top-notch hospitality.

Founded in the picturesque setting of Victoria Falls, Khanondo Safaris and Tours offers a plethora of services aimed at catering to the wanderlust of travelers seeking an authentic African adventure. Boasting a fleet of boats, the company specializes in providing a wide range of activities, including accommodation, transfers, day tours, white water rafting, and tours spanning across Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana.

One of the standout features of Khanondo Safaris and Tours is its portfolio of exhilarating activities, such as sunset cruises, breakfast cruises, and lunch cruises along the scenic upper Zambezi River. For the adrenaline junkies, options like bungee jumping, canoe safaris, and helicopter flights over the majestic falls offer an unmatched thrill. For those with a penchant for nature and wildlife, the company also organizes game drives, birdwatching excursions, and cultural tours to provide a holistic African experience.



With a commitment to creating a seamless and memorable vacation for every guest, Khanondo Safaris and Tours go above and beyond to ensure that your holiday is filled with thrilling adventures, luxurious accommodations, and authentic cultural experiences. Whether you're seeking an ultimate safari experience, a nature walk through the picturesque landscapes, or a taste of local African cuisine, the company promises to cater to your every need and desire.

Moreover, Khanondo Safaris and Tours offer an array of tailored services, including day trip tours to Chobe in Botswana, day trip tours to Zambia, Zimbabwe Ultimate safaris, airport and interhotel transfers, and accommodation arrangements, to make your travel experience hassle-free and enjoyable.

One of the standout features of Khanondo Safaris is its iconic ferry known as the King Lobengula, which has garnered praise as one of the best on the Zambezi waters.

The King Lobengula offers guests the unparalleled opportunity to experience the beauty of the Zambezi River in a truly unique and luxurious manner. With sunset and sunrise cruises available, guests can soak in the breathtaking scenery while being treated to a delectable meal on the tranquil waters of one of Africa's most iconic rivers.

The experience on the King Lobengula is not just a boat ride - it's a journey that combines the serenity of the Zambezi with the luxury and comfort that Khanondo Safaris is renowned for. As guests relax on deck, savoring delicious cuisine and sipping on cocktails, they are surrounded by the sights and sounds of the African wilderness, creating a magical and unforgettable experience.

Whether it's witnessing a glorious African sunset or greeting the dawn of a new day on the Zambezi, the King Lobengula offers a one-of-a-kind experience that embodies the essence of luxury safari travel. Khanondo Safaris continues to set the bar high in providing exceptional experiences that showcase the best of Africa's natural beauty and wildlife, ensuring that every guest leaves with memories to last a lifetime.

Khanondo Safaris and Tours stand out as a leading player in the African tourism industry, offering a comprehensive range of services that cater to every traveler's dream adventure. With its commitment to providing top-notch services and creating unforgettable memories, the company continues to wow guests and cement its reputation as a provider of exceptional African experiences.



Source - Byo24News

