Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean permits: Helen Suzman Foundation takes on Motsoaledi in Constitutional Court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has gone to court to oppose a bid by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to appeal against a ruling that he may not terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme.

The Foundation has filed papers in the Constitutional Court opposing an application by the Minister for leave to appeal against a Pretoria High Court ruling which found his decision to be unlawful and unconstitutional. The Foundation says the unlawfulness of Motsoaledi's decision to stop the ZEP had been determined on undisputed "common cause" facts which simply cannot be appealed.

The main premise for the High Court ruling was that the Minister had not consulted with the affected 178,000 permit holders prior to making the decision. The Minister had also not personally deposed to an affidavit in the matter.

The High Court set aside the decision to stop the ZEP and sent the matter back to the Minister to make a fresh decision, following a fair, consultative process. It refused an application by the Minister for leave to appeal and the Supreme Court of Appeal recently dismissed his appeal on the grounds that it had no prospects of success.

The Minister has now turned to the Constitutional Court. Director-General Livhuwani Tommy Makhode, in his affidavit, said the High Court should have found that the Minister had consulted, albeit after the fact, and had justified the limitation of ZEP holders rights, including by submitting that conditions in Zimbabwe had improved.

He said the High Court order effectively meant that the Minister could never terminate the programme.

But Naseema Fakir, the acting executive director of the Helen Suzman Foundation, said in her affidavit that the Foundation had not requested the High Court to find that the Minister could never stop the programme.

She said because termination of the programme would have profound consequences, "in order to be valid, it must follow a fair and procedurally rational consultation process, be consistent with fundamental constitutional rights and be based on lawful, rational and reasonable grounds".

She said the Minister's "abrupt decision" to terminate the programme had placed in jeopardy the lives and rights of the 178,000 Zimbabweans and their children who had been living, working, and studying in South Africa since 2009.

The High Court's ruling was "persuasive and comprehensive", she said.

"The court made findings that are entirely dispositive [settle/end it] of this application to leave to appeal. First, on the common cause facts, the Minister decided to terminate the programme without any prior consultation with ZEP holders, civil society or the wider public.

"Second, he inexplicably failed to depose to any affidavit in the proceedings, meaning there was no admissible evidence before the court that the minister had applied his mind to the staggering impact that his decision would have on the rights of ZEP holders and the best interests of their children."

"The consequences of these two facts is that the decision was patently unlawful."

"Unless this court finds these common cause factual findings are wrong, the unlawfulness of the minister's decision is undisputable."

Fakir said in the High Court the Foundation had described in detail the impact of the decision on ZEP holders and their children, who would be left undocumented due to the legal and practical barriers to securing alternative visas and permits.

The Foundation had put up supporting affidavits of ZEP holders and circulars issued by the department reflecting ongoing backlogs and delays in processing alternative visas and permits.

These facts had been met with bald denials and evasion from the Director-General who adopted a "slippery and entirely inconsistent stance", she said.

It was not open to dispute that the Minister had not consulted prior to making the decision, she said.

After making the decision, the Minister and his lawyers had "told the world" that his decision was final and not open to change and that he regarded the Foundation's review application as "creating false hope".

Nit picking

"The Minister's nit picking at parts of the full court's judgment does not establish real grounds of appeal or or any reasonable prospects of success," Fakir said.

The Consortium For Refugees and Migrants In South Africa (CORMSA) has also filed papers opposing the Minister's application for leave to appeal. The Consortium raises similar grounds, arguing that the high water mark of the Minister's case was that it mattered not that he did not consult prior to making the decision, as long as an opportunity was given after the decision "in order to have it changed or modified".

"Even if this is correct (which is denied), the Minister has explicitly stated that he was not willing to change or modify his decision. The decision was hence either unfair under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) or irrational under the Constitution. These are the conclusions reached by the High Court and there is no reasonable prospect that any other court would come to a different conclusion," executive director Thifulufheli Sinthumule said in his affidavit.

Also, the Minister had extended the ZEP programme until 29 November 2025 so he could not now argue that he was constrained by the High Court's ruling, Sinthumule said.


Source - GroundUp

Must Read

Court dismisses CCC's appeal on Bulawayo Provincial Council matter

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa claims that his ancestor was a Ndebele warrior

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's US re-engagement failure complete

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

FML bosses fleece policyholders

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Ramaphosa goes after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula?

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

14 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

14 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

14 hrs ago | 3612 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

14 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

14 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

15 hrs ago | 2022 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

20 Mar 2024 at 21:12hrs | 1229 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

20 Mar 2024 at 21:07hrs | 568 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

20 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 913 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

20 Mar 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1194 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

20 Mar 2024 at 20:56hrs | 830 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

20 Mar 2024 at 20:53hrs | 313 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

20 Mar 2024 at 18:58hrs | 689 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

20 Mar 2024 at 18:10hrs | 3545 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2024 at 17:21hrs | 355 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

20 Mar 2024 at 17:15hrs | 716 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 5214 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 1983 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 830 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 508 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 309 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 490 Views

Beitbridge killer bus operator yet to submit insurance certificate

20 Mar 2024 at 14:12hrs | 466 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus establishes Provincial Portfolios and the Secretariat

20 Mar 2024 at 12:29hrs | 97 Views

Man nabbed smuggling goods from Botswana

20 Mar 2024 at 12:22hrs | 552 Views

Russian elections held in peaceful and conducive environment

20 Mar 2024 at 07:50hrs | 363 Views

Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights Commission chair

20 Mar 2024 at 06:39hrs | 1617 Views

Teenage Hadebe happy to be back in national team colours

20 Mar 2024 at 06:37hrs | 324 Views

Zimbabwe govt renews attack on NGOs

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 641 Views

UK-based Warriors in Malawi hunt

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 730 Views

Mnangagwa farm theft, cop acquitted

20 Mar 2024 at 06:36hrs | 561 Views

San to re-birth language, culture

20 Mar 2024 at 06:35hrs | 325 Views

Manicaland hunger shocks Zanu-PF

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 660 Views

Zesa struggling to clear debts

20 Mar 2024 at 06:34hrs | 322 Views