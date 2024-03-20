Mnangagwa claims that his ancestor was a Ndebele warrior

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said one of President Mnangagwa's ancestors was one of the Ndebele warriors who resoundingly defeated colonial forces led by Major Allan Wilson at the Battle of Pupu in 1893.VP Chiwenga made the revelation when he was introducing President Mnangagwa to a huge crowd that had gathered for the official commissioning of the memorial site."I'm so pleased to introduce our guest of honour the President of Zimbabwe, Dr Mnangagwa. Let me say a few things that relate to our guests of honour."President Mnangagwa's great grandfather Muvengo was part of the Ndebele warriors and was part of the amabutho who fought in the Pupu Battle," said VP ChiwengaHe said the people of Zimbabwe fought British encroachment as one force."Those who will visit this centre will understand that the people of Zimbabwe have never fought in disintegration. Whites would want to project Zimbabwean struggle along tribal lines yet it is not the case," he said.VP Chiwenga called for the preservation of culture saying there is proof that the traditional systems worked.He said the President is a symbol of strength and resistance in leading the country.The Vice President said the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site commissioning is an opportunity to tell the correct Zimbabwean history.