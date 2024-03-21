WATCH: Helen Zille will not chase Zimbabweans from South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

HELEN ZILLE



We will not be populists like Herman Mashaba and Gayton McKenzie and chase fellow Africans out of SA



We will work with them to legalise their stay in the country



They add value and they have rights



Zimbabweans with ZEP documents must be made citizens now



Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive chairperson Helen Zille has indicated that if her party takes over in South Africa, they will not be populist and chase Zimbabweans out of the country.The DA strongwoman said her party will work with foreigners to legalise their stay in the country as they add value and they have rightsShe insinuated that Zimbabweans with Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) documents must be made citizens.The ZEP issue has been a thorn in South Africa. The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has gone to court to oppose a bid by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to appeal against a ruling that he may not terminate the ZEP programme.The Foundation has filed papers in the Constitutional Court opposing an application by the Minister for leave to appeal against a Pretoria High Court ruling which found his decision to be unlawful and unconstitutional. The Foundation says the unlawfulness of Motsoaledi's decision to stop the ZEP had been determined on undisputed "common cause" facts which simply cannot be appealed.During the economic and political strife in Zimbabwe in 2008 and 2009, many of the country's citizens fled to South Africa.At the time, the South African government created a blanket exemption so that Zimbabweans could get permits to live and work legally.The permits were effectively extended by creating another permit over the years, which has since become known as the ZEP. More than 178 000 ZEP holders have been in South Africa for over a decade.