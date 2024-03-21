Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Helen Zille will not chase Zimbabweans from South Africa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive chairperson Helen Zille has indicated that if her party takes over in South Africa, they will not be populist and chase Zimbabweans out of the country.

The DA strongwoman said her party will work with foreigners to legalise their stay in the country as they add value and they have rights

She insinuated that Zimbabweans with Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) documents must be made citizens.

The ZEP issue has been a thorn in South Africa. The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has gone to court to oppose a bid by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to appeal against a ruling that he may not terminate the ZEP programme.

The Foundation has filed papers in the Constitutional Court opposing an application by the Minister for leave to appeal against a Pretoria High Court ruling which found his decision to be unlawful and unconstitutional. The Foundation says the unlawfulness of Motsoaledi's decision to stop the ZEP had been determined on undisputed "common cause" facts which simply cannot be appealed.


During the economic and political strife in Zimbabwe in 2008 and 2009, many of the country's citizens fled to South Africa.

At the time, the South African government created a blanket exemption so that Zimbabweans could get permits to live and work legally.

The permits were effectively extended by creating another permit over the years, which has since become known as the ZEP. More than 178 000 ZEP holders have been in South Africa for over a decade.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man bashes girlfriend over funeral

29 mins ago | 70 Views

'Gappah needs mental help,' says Judge

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Cop implicated in US$53 000 robbery loot

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Army Colonel in court for theft

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa makes another empty promise on Lake Gwayi-Shangani

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction does not recognise Welshman Ncube, Mafume

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa's team in an embarrassing diplomatic boob

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

5 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa's Lindela repatriation camp

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe capital markets conferences set for SA

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe marriage certificates invalid

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

How NFTs have transformed the art world

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Court dismisses CCC's appeal on Bulawayo Provincial Council matter

17 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa claims that his ancestor was a Ndebele warrior

17 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zimbabwean permits: Helen Suzman Foundation takes on Motsoaledi in Constitutional Court

17 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa's US re-engagement failure complete

18 hrs ago | 827 Views

FML bosses fleece policyholders

18 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Ramaphosa goes after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula?

18 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

21 Mar 2024 at 10:45hrs | 603 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 09:21hrs | 550 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

21 Mar 2024 at 08:59hrs | 1356 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 1692 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 4637 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1304 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 308 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 248 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 299 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 449 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 376 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

21 Mar 2024 at 08:43hrs | 211 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

21 Mar 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2620 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 06:57hrs | 999 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

20 Mar 2024 at 21:12hrs | 1358 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

20 Mar 2024 at 21:07hrs | 622 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

20 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1100 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

20 Mar 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1287 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

20 Mar 2024 at 20:56hrs | 901 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

20 Mar 2024 at 20:53hrs | 394 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

20 Mar 2024 at 18:58hrs | 753 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

20 Mar 2024 at 18:10hrs | 3814 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2024 at 17:21hrs | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

20 Mar 2024 at 17:15hrs | 745 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 5822 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 2110 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 898 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 544 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 505 Views