Zimbabwe capital markets conferences set for SA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FINANCIAL Markets Indaba (FMI), in partnership with the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) is set to co-host two Zimbabwe capital markets conferences in South Africa next month, NewsDay Business can reveal.

The investment promotion roadshows will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion and Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida).

The first roadshow will be held in Cape Town on April 11, while the second one in Johannesburg the following day.

"The conferences' primary objectives are to create a platform where Zimbabwe's deal flow and its true potential will be on display," the organisers said in a brochure.

"Our #ZimInvest platform will spotlight opportunities across diverse sectors, delineating avenues for strategic capital allocation by institutional investors, investment firms and the diaspora into various asset classes."

Goals of the conferences include broadening the VFEX investor base by engaging foreign investors and the diaspora, showcase success stories and advancements in Zimbabwe's capital markets; articulating the value proposition to global investors, the diaspora, and market intermediaries.

They also aim to bring together foreign investors and partners, diaspora and local business community to explore synergies, partnerships and investment activity. They will provide a platform for the government and private sector to present a unified economic message, instilling confidence and addressing the concerns of potential foreign investors and partners.

The conferences seek to outline pathways for foreign investors to realise liquidity and fair pricing of their investments through Zimbabwean listed markets; and raise confidence to foreign investors by telling own story to increase foreign direct investment.

VFEX, in line with government initiatives, continues to gain momentum through both local and international companies. This interest is supported by legislation that has flexible exchange control provisions that facilitate capital raise, efficient dividend repatriation for investors and disinvestments.

The waterfall bourse has become a globally competitive platform for capital raising, ultimately transforming Victoria Falls, the country's tourism capital into an appealing Offshore Financial Services Centre.

The Victoria Falls International Financial Offshore Centre Zimbabwe is implementing an International Financial Offshore Centre in the resort city and it is benchmarking from successful models like Dubai and the Isle of Man to attract foreign investment.

Operating as a hard-currency zone in United States dollars, the centre will offer appealing tax incentives and a range of financial services beyond traditional banking, including fund management, insurance, trust business, tax planning and Investment banking activities.

The successful growth of this centre is crucial for reshaping global perceptions of Zimbabwe in financial markets. The upcoming conferences on Zimbabwe's capital markets serve as a significant platform to showcase the city's advantages, presenting compelling reasons to a distinguished audience with substantial decision-making influence in the global financial landscape.

During the conferences, companies listed on VFEX will deliver presentations showcasing their operations, and investor opportunities and projects requiring support.

There will be plenary sessions featuring panel discussions involving investment firms, corporates, regulators and senior government officials. These discussions aim to foster engagement with delegates and participants on topics such as opportunities, policies, efforts to mitigate investment risks and costs and enhancing attractiveness of the local economy.

Prior to the conference, VFEX and FMI will verify committed and qualifying participants interested in engaging government representatives and delegates through side meetings during the conference's business-to-business and roundtable sessions. The panel discussions will adopt a conversational format involving panellists and a moderator, with opportunities for a few questions from the audience.

The attendees will include players in the primary capital markets, corporate leaders, financial institutions and investment bank executives, and public accounting firm heads, as well as secondary market players such as fund managers and stockbrokers from Zimbabwe and overseas.

The keynote speakers will be Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange chief executive officer Justin Bgoni.

There will be high-level participation from officials from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, Insurance and Pensions Commission of Zimbabwe and the Zida.

FMI is a series of interactive investment-related forums and conferences convened in Johannesburg, London, Harare and virtually. FMI is based in Johannesburg with a presence in Harare and London. It has hosted more than 50 investor events in the last eight years as well as webinar events.

Source - newsday

