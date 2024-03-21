Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 Zimbabweans escape from South Africa's Lindela repatriation camp

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SIXTY-NINE foreign nationals, among them five Zimbabweans, on Wednesday escaped from Lindela Repatriation Centre - under South Africa's Department of Home Affairs– where they were staying while awaiting deportation.

The escapees were part of the 1 521 inmates held at the centre under private management in Krugersdorp.

The group of fugitives also consisted of 38 from Tanzania, 14 from Malawi, two Mozambicans, Lesotho (2), Burundi (3), DRC (3) and one from Nigeria.

 SA's government has already moved in to avert the situation while there is a likelihood that the contract of the private facilities management company called EnvironMongz might be cancelled.

 In a statement, signed by Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed the escape triggered by an altercation between inmates and the contracted management of the centre.

"The Department of Home Affairs wishes to confirm an adverse incident whereby 69 undocumented foreign nationals who were awaiting deportation escaped from the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp," read part of the statement.

"The incident took place around 11:50 on Sunday, 17 March 2024. Lindela is managed by facilities management company, EnvironMongz, which also provides security services on behalf of the Department."

Investigations revealed that there was an altercation between the inmates and EnvironMongz management and its security team.

It was during this altercation that 69 undocumented foreign nationals escaped.

"The Department is unhappy about the circumstances and the manner under which this escape happened because we believe enough could have been done by the management company and its security to prevent this incident. Hence, the contract is being scrutinised to decide on the best course of action."

"As an immediate intervention, the Department has taken over the access control and other security functions at the facility by putting a different security company at the gate while the matter is still being investigated," said the division.

Most of the 1 521 undocumented foreign nationals were scheduled to be deported this week, a programme that will still be undertaken as the search for the escapees progresses.

"Despite the event that took place over the weekend, the Department is still proceeding with this scheduled plan to deport to countries of origin. The scheduled deportations are to Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Eswatini and Zimbabwe," said the statement.

 As part of this scheduled plan, 622 deportees are to be repatriated to their countries.

According to the statement, SA last week deported 1 050 undocumented foreigners to Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

However, prior to the latest escape, it has emerged that EnviroMongz had informed the Department of Home Affairs about previous escape attempts which resulted in the death of an inmate.

Meanwhile, the Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to track down the escapees with one already having been re-arrested.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Man bashes girlfriend over funeral

18 mins ago | 32 Views

'Gappah needs mental help,' says Judge

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Cop implicated in US$53 000 robbery loot

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Army Colonel in court for theft

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa makes another empty promise on Lake Gwayi-Shangani

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction does not recognise Welshman Ncube, Mafume

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa's team in an embarrassing diplomatic boob

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe capital markets conferences set for SA

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hundreds of Zimbabwe marriage certificates invalid

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

WATCH: Helen Zille will not chase Zimbabweans from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

How NFTs have transformed the art world

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Court dismisses CCC's appeal on Bulawayo Provincial Council matter

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa claims that his ancestor was a Ndebele warrior

17 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Zimbabwean permits: Helen Suzman Foundation takes on Motsoaledi in Constitutional Court

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa's US re-engagement failure complete

17 hrs ago | 820 Views

FML bosses fleece policyholders

17 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Ramaphosa goes after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula?

17 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Khanondo Safaris and Tours: Delivering unforgettable african adventures

21 Mar 2024 at 10:45hrs | 601 Views

Vladimir Putin is a true, dependable friend, says Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 09:21hrs | 550 Views

Zulus demand 100 cows from ANC's Duma for his rogue behaviour

21 Mar 2024 at 08:59hrs | 1353 Views

Zimdollar rate decline signals move to Gold Standard

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 1690 Views

Chiwenga tightens army grip amid succession manoeuvres

21 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 4625 Views

CID officer loses appeal against 30-year sentence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1304 Views

Vendors threaten to sue HCC over violence

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 307 Views

'Harare stashing ZWL$2,6b Zinara funds'

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 248 Views

Zimplats shields US$1,8 billion expansion plan

21 Mar 2024 at 08:46hrs | 298 Views

Zanu-PF's Kidwell Mujuru challenges CCC candidate in court

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 448 Views

Big Nuz set to rock Filabusi

21 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 251 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia vow to strengthen ties

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwe exam fees deadline is extended

21 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 376 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Pupu Monument today

21 Mar 2024 at 08:43hrs | 211 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Jameson Timba; Chibaya to wrestle CCC from Welshman Ncube...as Chamisa plots comeback

21 Mar 2024 at 08:11hrs | 2618 Views

4.1 earthquake hits Chegutu and other parts of Zimbabwe

21 Mar 2024 at 06:57hrs | 996 Views

ZANU PF now needs a leader chosen on merit!

20 Mar 2024 at 21:12hrs | 1356 Views

ZUDAC affiliates extort passengers, corrupt

20 Mar 2024 at 21:07hrs | 621 Views

Kanopula embarks on Harare's development overdrive

20 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1097 Views

Pastor jailed for stealing shoes in church

20 Mar 2024 at 20:58hrs | 1286 Views

Madzibaba kills neighbour with worshipping stick

20 Mar 2024 at 20:56hrs | 901 Views

Mr Kudzai Mutisi, the German 'Economic wonder' after the WW2 had multiple favourable factors!

20 Mar 2024 at 20:53hrs | 392 Views

How did things get so bad in Haiti? Here's what to Know

20 Mar 2024 at 18:58hrs | 753 Views

Mnangagwa's wife misses UN women's conference over 'visa complications'

20 Mar 2024 at 18:10hrs | 3811 Views

Free Russian fertilizer arrives in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2024 at 17:21hrs | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's niece out on US$500 bail

20 Mar 2024 at 17:15hrs | 745 Views

Grace Mugabe threatens minister Chitando

20 Mar 2024 at 15:06hrs | 5814 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to stay in power past 2028

20 Mar 2024 at 14:25hrs | 2108 Views

Wicknell Chivayo revives Gwanda Solar Project

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 897 Views

Zimbabwe teachers get paltry US$20 wage hike

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 543 Views

Madzibaba Ishmael denied bail

20 Mar 2024 at 14:24hrs | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's niece up for US$1 million fraud

20 Mar 2024 at 14:19hrs | 505 Views