Chamisa's CCC faction does not recognise Welshman Ncube, Mafume

News / National

by Staff reporter

A faction within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), aligned with former leader Nelson Chamisa, has distanced itself from Welshman Ncube and Jacob Mafume, who swiftly assumed leadership roles within the beleaguered opposition party.Amid ongoing chaos within the CCC, stemming from Chamisa's departure alleging infiltration by the ruling party Zanu-PF, faction spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi stated that the group and its leadership do not acknowledge Ncube and Mafume as legitimate leaders.Mkwananzi asserted, "Those who claim leadership of the CCC are deceivers. They are absent from our ranks. People should disregard their claims, as they lack authority within the party. Regarding Councillor Mafume, he was originally supported and elected by the CCC, but his recent decisions do not bind the party. Our movement is larger than any individual, focusing on achieving democratic change in our country."The CCC faced internal strife when Chamisa departed in January, leaving Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti to declare themselves interim leaders on a rotational basis. This move drew criticism from Chamisa's supporters, who have been holding meetings nationwide to express their discontent with the new leadership.Chamisa's future political plans remain uncertain, with various opposition leaders consulting him on the next steps. Mkwananzi emphasized that the quest for democratic change in Zimbabwe extends beyond the CCC, asserting the importance of broadening the democratic movement in the country.